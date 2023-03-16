UTICA — Regina “Jeanie” Vanover, 77, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home in Utica. Regina Ann Hudson was born April 29, 1945, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Alma Belle Ruby Hudson, was married to Donald Earl Vanover Dec. 4, 1965 and was better known as “Jeanie” to her family and friends. Jeanie retired from Pinkerton in Owensboro. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, being outdoors and caring for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Donnie Vanover, who died Dec. 14, 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Vanover and Troy Vanover both of Utica; five grandchildren, Kody Vanover, Logan Vanover, Jena Vanover, Morgan Vanover, and Travis Stewart; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Hudson of Apopka, Florida; and two sisters, Terry Shocklee and Cheryl Stinogle both of Livermore.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. David Coleman officiated. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Jeanie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
