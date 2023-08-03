CALHOUN — Reginia Ann Mayes Payne, 59, known affectionately as Reginia, passed away in an auto accident, along with her mother, Bonnie, on July 22, 2023. Born on July 26, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky, she was the beloved daughter of the late Seymore and Bonnie Mayes, and the cherished sister of the late Angie Wedding.
In her early years, Reginia worked at Jay’s Drive-In in Calhoun, where she was known for her infectious smile and friendly demeanor. She was an active member of the Calhoun Baptist Church, where she found solace, strength, and a loving community. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and decisions and inspiring those around her with her steadfast devotion.
Reginia had a green thumb and took great pleasure in caring for her flower beds and yard. She found peace and tranquility in nature, often spending hours tending to her plants and watching them flourish under her care. Her home was a testament to her love for beauty and life, filled with vibrant colors and the sweet fragrance of blossoming flowers.
Reginia will be remembered for her loving heart, her unwavering faith, and her devotion to her family. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. She was a beacon of light in the lives of her family and friends, and her memory will continue to shine brightly, guiding them through life’s journey.
While her loss is deeply felt, her life is celebrated for the love, joy, and warmth she brought to everyone she met. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of her loved ones, a comforting reminder of the beautiful soul that was Reginia. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will continue to inspire and uplift all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Reginia was a devoted wife to Mark Payne for 35 cherished years, having wed on Oct. 5, 1987. Their love story was one of unwavering commitment and adoration, setting a beautiful example for those around them. Their love blossomed into a family with the birth of their two daughters, Kimbra Payne and Kasey Render, both of Calhoun. As a homemaker and stay-at-home Nana, Reginia poured her love and energy into creating a nurturing home filled with warmth and joy. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Karson, Lance, and Stella Render, who were the apples of her eye. Her joy was palpable in their presence, delighting in their laughter, and cherishing every moment spent with them. Reginia was a beacon of strength and love to her siblings, Leslie Mayes (Tracy) of Owensboro, Anita Bozarth (Scott England) of Calhoun, and brother-in-law, Randall Wedding of Calhoun. Her bond with them remained strong and unbroken, providing comfort and support throughout their lives.
Joint funeral services for Regina and her mother, Bonnie Mayes were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Reginia Payne family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Reginia Payne, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
