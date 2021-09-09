Voting for the McClean County High School 50th anniversary teams for fall sports has been released.
Some of the results were so tight, organizers decided to expand the number of team members.
The football and cheer teams will be honored at the Oct. 1 football game against Allen County-Scottsville. The soccer, volleyball and golf teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game against Owensboro Catholic.
Soccer
Morgan Scott
Emily Burden
Kirstin Ayer
Leslie Howell
Maddie Crumbaker
Jessie Humphrey
Myla Scott
Sarah King
Chloe Dempsey
Amber Thomas
Rachel Neal
Lauren Hall
Makayla Heflin
Jade Fulkerson
Brooke Hall
Juanita Johnson
Coaches
Tony Howell
Ricky Humphrey
Volleyball
Emily Burden
Bethany Hatfield
Chelsea Atherton
Allie Cheatham
Edie Cook
Katie Stein
Stephanie Thacker
Katie Cessna
Alexis Schindler
Laryssa Bolton
Courtney Ayer
Sara Shocklee
Allison Tucker
Coaches
Kelly Coursey
Chris Stein
Cheer Teams
2017-2018 Cheer Squad
Coach Jaclyn Owens
1996-1997 Cheer Squad
Coach Jennifer Crume
Football
Quarterback
Derek Miller
Miles Puckett
Trevor Turley
Derek Dickerson
Mark Melloy
Running Back
Henry Bowling
Spencer Phillips
Peyton Caraway
Fullback
Jacob Miller
Dan Taylor
Wide receiver
Marc Searcy
Todd Chambers
Raymond Humphrey
Dakota West
Tight End
Tres Settle
AJ Henderson
Offensive Line
Nathan Sutherlin
Scott Caraway
Will Muster
Michael Burden
Jarrod Christian
Nathan Wells
Brad Whitaker
Dalton Eubanks
Colby Wilson
Alex Edds
Defensive Line
Jacob Rickard
Kevin Schindler
Nathan Wells
Brad Whitaker
Colby Wilson
Michael Burden
Jarrod Christian
Nicolas De La Cruz
Jeremy Reynolds
Elijah Knight
Griffin Whitmer
Linebackers
Andrew Munster
Dan Taylor
Scott Woodburn
Jason Schindler
Troy Woodburn
Kent Burden
Lonnie McElwain
Barry Ellis
Rickie Snodgrass
Defensive Backs
Henry Bowling
Marc Searcy
Doolie Sartain
Noah Baldwin
Justin Cook
Matt Melloy
Jimmy Rice
Frank Cox
Nick Tanner
Kicker
Mike Dickerson
Kirstin Ayer
Punter
Miles Puckett
Thomas Cessna
Coaches
Zach Wagner
Bill Scott
Royce Hood
