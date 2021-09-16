The McLean County High School Athletic Department and Hall of Fame Committee would like to announce the 50th Anniversary Teams for fall sports. Football and cheer squads will be honored at the October 1st football game, while the golf, volleyball, and soccer teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game.
Cheerleading2017-2018 Squad
Hallie Hudson
Madisen Strode
Abby Smith
Lexi Thomas
Myla Scott
Leslie Bradley
Hannah Gray
Hallie Chambers
Kylee West
Zoe Chambers
Maddie Igleheart
Hallie Geary
Kelly Hatfield
Morleigh Rhinerson
Sandra Anderson
Abby Crumbaker
Isabella de la Cruz
Sydney Ferguson
Coach: Jaclyn Owens
1996-1997 Squad
Charyce Tichenor
Gloria Huff
Leslie Patterson
Katy Robertson
Amanda Ralph
Johnah Caraway
Amy Ford
Sarah Caraway
Whitney Hudson
Kristi Martin
Melissa Pillow
Katie Cockrum
Tara Kassinger
Bridget Whitaker
Coach: Jennifer Crume
Girls GolfKatie Gunterman
Laura Beth Austin
Jaclyn Hayden
Tori Hinton
Andrea Settle
Rachel Gish
Sarah Bolton
Coach: Marshall Enoch
Boys GolfTroy Johnson
Nathan Gish
Shaun Wilson
Lucas Hardison
Dustin Sallee
Chris Ranburger
Phillip Case
Coach: Matt Huff
