The McLean County High School Athletic Department and Hall of Fame Committee would like to announce the 50th Anniversary Teams for fall sports. Football and cheer squads will be honored at the October 1st football game, while the golf, volleyball, and soccer teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game.

Cheerleading2017-2018 Squad

Hallie Hudson

Madisen Strode

Abby Smith

Lexi Thomas

Myla Scott

Leslie Bradley

Hannah Gray

Hallie Chambers

Kylee West

Zoe Chambers

Maddie Igleheart

Hallie Geary

Kelly Hatfield

Morleigh Rhinerson

Sandra Anderson

Abby Crumbaker

Isabella de la Cruz

Sydney Ferguson

Coach: Jaclyn Owens

1996-1997 Squad

Charyce Tichenor

Gloria Huff

Leslie Patterson

Katy Robertson

Amanda Ralph

Johnah Caraway

Amy Ford

Sarah Caraway

Whitney Hudson

Kristi Martin

Melissa Pillow

Katie Cockrum

Tara Kassinger

Bridget Whitaker

Coach: Jennifer Crume

Girls GolfKatie Gunterman

Laura Beth Austin

Jaclyn Hayden

Tori Hinton

Andrea Settle

Rachel Gish

Sarah Bolton

Coach: Marshall Enoch

Boys GolfTroy Johnson

Nathan Gish

Shaun Wilson

Lucas Hardison

Dustin Sallee

Chris Ranburger

Phillip Case

Coach: Matt Huff

