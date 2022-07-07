Dennis R. Revlett is looking to serve the city of Livermore as mayor for a third time.
Revlett, 66, is currently running against challenger and fellow city council member Sharon Nell Boyken, 51, in the upcoming November election.
Growing up just a few yards away from his current residence, being brought home in a “number nine shoe box,” Revlett and his family moved to the Buck Creek area until he came back in 1990.
Revlett expresses positive experiences with Livermore.
“The city’s been good to me and I see a lot of good things in the city,” Revlett said. “I enjoy working with them and I enjoy the people.”
Working careers in both construction and welding, Revlett became involved in the political facets of Livermore in 2007 when he was appointed to the city council to replace Hilton Shockley, who took over for mayor Jerry Zuehl, who died from a heart attack during his second term.
Shockley, himself, experienced his own bouts with poor health, as Revlett said that Shockley was diagnosed with leukemia and was appointed to take over as mayor in 2009 until 2011.
Revlett ran officially as a mayoral candidate in the 2014 election against Todd A. Zuehl, winning 276 to 152 votes before losing the election in 2018 to current mayor Jesse C. Johnson by 257 votes to 207.
Regarding his decision to run again for the head spot in the city, Revlett said that he’s “still got a few things I had started years ago and I would like to get them done now.”
“We’ve got good employees down there at city hall,” he said. “I think we can still get a few of these small projects done; nothing big.”
One of Revlett’s plans is to try to get more housing built in the area, an initiative that he initially started conversations with Audubon Area Community Services during his first term, and was able to secure six new houses to be built during his second term.
“I like to get in there and see if we can get a few more houses,” Revlett said. “I would like to work on that some more.”
Revlett also hopes to build an additional six to eight housing facilities similar to Green River Apartments and Livermore Heights Apartments complexes on the property nearby for senior citizens.
Other initiatives Revlett has in mind is improving the Livermore RV Park, which he has a personal fondness of, while also creating more infrastructure for the children in the area and bringing back previous city traditions such as the Livermore Fall-Fest and initiatives for “people to get together” and “getting people involved again.”
While Revlett said that being a small town doesn’t provide opportunity regarding jobs or much for the younger demographic, he is happy to see how Livermore has been progressing regarding its tourism, especially with its recent certification as a Kentucky Trail Town by Kentucky Tourism in January. He also want to keep focus on having the children entertained with the programming from the McLean County Public Library.
“I’m tickled with that,” he said. “We got a few things here but we got to find ways to get the kids involved.”
On voting day, Revlett is hoping to carry out what he couldn’t complete in his last term and will continue to practice open-door communication with the community that he can potentially serve.
“I’m hoping that they remember the good things I’ve done,” he said. “Since 2007, I’ve been involved except for a couple of years with the city. …If they want me to run for another four years for them, (I’ll) see what I can do again.”
