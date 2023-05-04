ISLAND — Rick Free, 70, of Island, Kentucky earned his heavenly promise on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Island. Jesus led him to still waters, where Rick had his fishing pole ready. Ricky Lee Free was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Ernest Gene and Violet Elizabeth Greathouse Free and was married to the former Shelia Marcella Wilkerson Sept. 8, 1971. Rick earlier worked with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #633 of Owensboro and retired as a state plumbing inspector. He was a member of Island United Methodist Church and served in the Army National Guard, being activated to active duty during the Brandenburg Tornados. Rick loved fishing and spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Shelia Free; three daughters, Stacy Maddox (Chris) of Livermore, Andrea Wells (Jody) of Utica and Monica Jessie (Mike) of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Brittany Foe (Aaron), Jeremy Wells (Kristen Moore), Sheldon Jessie (Lillie Hill), Wes Wells (Sophie Skinner), and Audrey Jessie; two great grandchildren, Blane Foe and Maddilynn Foe; a brother, Dalton Free (Darlene) of Livermore; a sister, Jane Aldridge (Larry) of Island; two aunts, Janice Morris of Calhoun and Margaret Hanson of Oregon; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Aaron Foe officiated. Burial was at the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
Rick’s family would like to express their appreciation for the personal care and attention given by Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice.
The Rick Free family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Rick at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.