RiverValley Behavioral Health is the designated regional Community Health Center that covers seven counties in western Kentucky, including McLean County.
Wanda Figueroa, president and CEO of RiverValley and affiliated corporations, said the company offers a wide array of services to its clients.
“We offer everything from prevention to inpatient care, and that’s very unique,” she said. “Sometimes you see clinics that specialize in outpatient services or services to a certain population.”
RiverValley has a regional prevention center that works with the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) board and with school districts to offer mental health first aid training and prevention training for primary and secondary education students.
“That is the most universal intervention someone can provide in healthcare because those services are accessible to everyone,” Figueroa said. “For those who need treatment, we provide a 24/7 crisis line.”
Figueroa said the crisis line is unique for the community and is something RiverValley was able to provide within the last three years through a “highly competitive” federal grant.
“We’re able to get a team of clinicians to provide services where the person needs them, not just when,” she said. “Distance is not a barrier, which in some rural communities, transportation is a major barrier.”
If a person is in crisis, they can call or text the crisis line 24/7 and someone will be available to them.
“If someone is at home or at school and needs assistance right away, we have the capacity to send someone there,” Figueroa said.
That is just one of the 35 programs that RiverValley provides to clients.
“Sometimes RiverValley means different things to different people for that very reason,” Figueroa said. “We have substance abuse treatment, mental health services and a physicians clinic.”
Most of RiverValley’s clients in McLean County come from Livermore, Figueroa said.
“Another of the initiatives that we have expanded is our services for rural areas, especially for farmers,” she said. “As an occupation, they are one to the top three highest in incidents of suicide.”
Figueroa said they are able to expand their outreach and scope of services for those in rural areas with their mobile unit.
“The level of isolation is very significant,” she said. “When you’re struggling with mental health, your brain becomes your enemy. For those who are farmers, farming sometimes provides a great level of satisfaction that they’re able to cultivate, to have products that feeds families. Sometimes that level of satisfaction can be hijacked by your brain.”
Three years ago, RiverValley began working with the Farm Bureau and Owensboro Health to provide more services through their mobile unit.
“We asked our staff about their experiences and many of them grew up on a farm or their families were farmers and it was very meaningful to them for us to be able to do this,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa said clients from McLean County are made of up 50% male and 50% female, and there was an uptick in residents seeking mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average client age from McLean County using RiverValley services is 32, which Figueroa said is younger than other counties, which is typically 38.
“Based on statistics, when children start exhibiting mental health symptoms, for the most part, they tend to be more diagnosed after 18, but we want to start earlier,” she said.
One of the initiatives that is important to RiverValley is to work with schools to begin as early as possible.
“Number one, to provide more prevention services,” Figueroa said. “Last year, free of charge, we provided an evidence-based training called mental health first aid. It’s like a CPR for emotional health to a point where it’s a national certificate of three years.”
Figueroa said RiverValley has worked with McLean County schools on mental health first aid training.
“We worked with the high school for the Mental Health Awareness Walk,” she said. “We want to do more of that with local school districts because the earlier we start, the better it is for everyone involved.”
RiverValley is sponsoring a Back to School Bash at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Livermore Elementary School where students can pick up free school supplies and parents can collect more information about mental health services.
In collaboration with Owensboro Health, RiverValley also offers free mental health assessments and videos at healthymind.crediblemind.com.
RiverValley’s Owensboro office is at 1100 Walnut St.. For more information on services, call 270-689-6500 or visit www.rvbh.com.
