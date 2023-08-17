RiverValley Behavioral Health, the regional health community mental health center that serves Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties, will host its inaugural “International Overdose Awareness Day at the Park” — in recognition of the international observance — from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Moreland Park, 1215 Hickman Ave.
The theme of the event will be “It’s Time to Remember. It’s Time to Act.”
According to International Overdose Awareness Day’s (IOAD) official website, it is “the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind” that is coordinated by Penington Institute, an Australian-based public health research and drug policy organization.
The day first started in 2001 by Sally J. Finn at The Salvation Army in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia, before being convened by Penington in 2012, according to IOAD’s website.
Though the campaign has been occurring for more than 20 years, officials with RVBH felt it was appropriate to bring a local effort to the forefront beyond the organization’s current outreach initiatives.
“As our substance abuse disorder programs continue to grow (and) our medicated-assisted treatment continues to grow, we hear stories,” said Nicki Feher, RVBH’s vice president of nursing and prescriber services, “(From) hearing the stories and helping our clients, it just brought a lot of awareness to us.
“As we’re out in the community doing the Narcan giveaways, there’s a lot of stigma and there’s a lot of perception that we feel like we need to destigmatize; and that’s part of what this day is. … Overdose can happen to anyone.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), about 110,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2022, with Kentucky seeing 2,135 overdose deaths reported by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, RVBH’s president and CEO, said when looking at statistics nationwide and in Kentucky, one of the major trends she observed that was troublesome was the overdosing among the youth.
CDC reported that adolescent overdose deaths nationwide related to fentanyl increased 182% between the ages 10-19, with 25% of deaths were due to counterfeit pills.
“With fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, it could be lethal; and it has been lethal,” she said. “The death among youth has duplicated and (continues) to duplicate.”
The family-friendly event will feature a range of activities designed for all ages from arts and crafts, free pizza, inflatables and a petting zoo, while also promoting education, compassion and community involvement with about 30 community partners and resources invited to be on-site.
A memorial wall will be set up for attendees to write down memories of their loved ones, post photos or other memorabilia to help them memorialize or share their own stories of recovery, while a memorial ceremony and bubble release will take place to honor those lost to overdose.
RVBH will also distribute Narcan nasal spray during the event and will provide information and demonstrations on how and when to administer the life-saving medication. The spray is provided by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE).
One of the highlights of the event will include guest speakers telling their personal stories and experiences to attendees about what really happens behind the statistical data.
“(For example if) you have pain medications in your house (or) you have a loved one you’re taking care of that’s at end of life — … you never think that anyone’s in danger and that you need Narcan in your house,” Feher said. “When you hear the story of an unfortunate event that occurred where an adolescent or child got a hold of those pain medications and they didn’t have Narcan in the house — that makes things very real (and it’s an) an event that could really occur.
“... I think reading a story on a paper is very different from seeing the emotion that goes along with it.”
Figueroa-Peralta hopes the event will help promote empathy for those affected by overdose regardless of whether accidental or intentional.
“I think the life stories help bring it home,” she said. “Things can be laced with in a lethal way with fentanyl, and so when that happens you know that there’s a call to action; and it’s a call to action when you see families grieving alone and in shame.
“We have to take the shame out of this.”
For more information about the event, contact communications@rvbh.com.
