SACRAMENTO — Robert “Bob” Livingston Pendley, 83, of Island, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at 6:46 p.m. surrounded by loved ones. He was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Nortonville, KY to Louis and Ruth Hunt Pendley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Cal Pendley, David Pendley, and Glenn Pendley.
Bob graduated from Madisonville High School in 1957 and went on to open his own Auto Body shop.
He married the love of his life, Bertie Gibson Pendley, in 1959 and celebrated 63 years of marriage this past September. They were inseparable and made a great team; best friends and partners in life. Bob went on to work with Peabody Coal Company then joined the Iron Workers Local 103. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic service at Sacramento Lodge 735. Bob retired at age 59 to help his family as he always had. Bob and Bertie spent the winters in Palmetto, Florida, enjoying their friends at Fisherman’s Cove, and fishing in the warm sunshine for 15 years. He enjoyed wood carving, watching birds, and UK Wildcats basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Bertie Gibson Pendley; children, Troy and Cathy Cobb Pendley of Owensboro, Brian Pendley of Sacramento, Kelly Pendley of Central City, and John and Amy Graham Pendley of Chandler, Arizona; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who he was crazy about; siblings, Joe Pendley, Danny (Sandy) Pendley, Carrie (Charles) Riggs, Peggy (Marvin) Phillips, and Etha (John) Webb; and nine brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Marvin Phillips officiating. Visitation will be Saturday after 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
