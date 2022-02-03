BREMEN — Robert Lee Woodburn, 84, of Bremen, passed on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Mr. Woodburn was a U.S. Army veteran, Kentucky Colonel, and retired from the Muhlenberg County Water District. He was a farmer and loved raising cattle. Throughout his life, Mr. Woodburn also worked as a heavy equipment operator doing dirt construction, mined coal, drove a school bus, was a teamster, and frequently rode with the Sheriff’s “posse.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Adrian Woodburn and Bertha Mae Rich Woodburn; brothers, Hershel, CW, and Tommy; and sisters, Mary and Susie.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rhoda Viola Markwell Woodburn; one loving sister, Katherine Woodburn Cabbage; sons, Wade Woodburn, Darren (Christie) Woodburn, and Matthew (Lynn) Woodburn, all of Bremen; grandchildren, Adrian (Amanda), Camry (Jacob), Scott (Chasity), and Whitney; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Ethan, Journie, Aspen, and Ryker.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Rev. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial was at Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Terry Yewell, Alan Woodburn, Danny Markwell, Mike Faught, David Pendley, and Chad Turley. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
