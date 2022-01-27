BEECH GROVE — Ron Hardebeck, 77, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Ronald James Hardebeck was born Feb. 29, 1944 in Greensburg, Indiana to the late Raymond and Edith Young Hardebeck, was married to the former Sandra Dee Hollingsworth May 25, 2005 and was better known as “Ron” to both his family and friends. Ron retired as a sewing machine mechanic and was a member of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed raising roosters, fishing, hunting, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by four sisters, Pattie Hardebeck, Rosie Welch, Anita VanDyke, and Judy Davis; and by a brother, Raymond Hardebeck, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Hardebeck; four sons, Ronnie Hardebeck (Mindy), Chris Hardebeck both of Needham, Indiana, Robert Bang (Eden) of Elkhorn, and Derrick Bang of Beech Grove; four daughters, Kim Christ (Scott) of Indianapolis, Lori Hardebeck of Greensburg, Shell Powell (Bob) of Columbus, Indiana, and Mary Lou Venable (Stacey) of Greensburg; 20 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Thomas (Bill) of New Castle, Indiana.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Ron’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Ron at mus
