CALHOUN — Rondall David “Ronnie” Quinn, 87, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home under the care of Baptist Health Hospice.
He was born in Hopkins County on May 16, 1935, to the late Foel and Viola (Nance) Quinn. Ronnie was a retired farmer and worked for Suburban Propane in Owensboro and GRITS. He was a member of Onton United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Ernie and Barry Quinn, and two sisters, Lucille Tapp and Delores Lambdin.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Pearl (Hicklin) Quinn; three children, Cindy Kercheval (Sam) of Slaughters, Alan Quinn (Tabitha) of Hartford, and Stacey Quinn of Calhoun; one sister, Nan Hunter of LaGrange; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Onton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Sam Kercheval, Ian Quinn, Trey Quinn, Ryan Albin, Anthony Traylor and Andy Kell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Baptist Health Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
