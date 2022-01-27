SACRAMENTO — Ronnie Browning, 63, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Ronald Dean Browning was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late Harold Vernon and Mary Lou Cotton Browning. Ronnie retired from the State Highway Department in Madisonville. He
enjoyed hunting, fishing and mowing.
Survivors include a twin brother, Donnie Browning of Sacramento; a sister, Carolyn Crabtree of Calhoun; a niece, Kim Ashby of Hanson; and a nephew, Bobby Crabtree (Lindsey) of Beech Grove.
Funeral services were held on Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial was at the Old Shavers Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
Share your memories and photos of Ronnie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
