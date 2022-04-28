RUMSEY — Ronnie Hancock, 79, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 20, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Ronald Allen Hancock was born Jan. 22, 1943 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Martin and Helen Merle Riggs Hancock, was married to the former Shirley Ann McElwain and was better known as “Ronnie” to both his family and friends. Ronnie retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in Evansville, later worked at the Holiday Drive-In in Reo and was a member of Glenville Baptist Church. Ronnie was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding both motorcycles and horses and tending to his roses. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a great grandson, Karter Quiggins.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley Hancock; two sons, Randy Hancock (Carol) of Calhoun and Ronnie Hancock (Julie) of Peyton, Colorado; a daughter, Mary Ann Hancock of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Marissa Quiggins (Kent), Shana Freeman (Craig), Ethan Hancock, Collin Humphrey, Bailey Hancock, Trevor Hancock and Delani Hancock; two great grandsons, Lucas Franklin and Drue Quiggins; two brothers, Ricky Hancock (Lace) of Louisiana and Kenny Hancock of Calhoun; and a sister, Mary Evelyn Thompson (Van) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. Burial was at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Ronnie Hancock family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; McLean County V.F.W. Memorial Post #5145, Honor Guard Unit; C/O Robert Thomasson; 892 Browns Valley Road; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
Share your memories and photos at musterfuneralhomes.com.
