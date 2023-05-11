SACRAMENTO — Roy Edward “Eddie” Hobgood, 73, of Sacramento, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4:02 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. Mr. Hobgood was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Hopkins County, KY. He was a coal miner and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. During his free time, he enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting, ATV riding, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy H. Hobgood; mother, Jean Hobgood; and infant brothers, Ronald, Donald, and Harold.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara (Jamie) Peveler of Bremen, and Amy (Zack) Dant of Beech Grove; brother, Keith Hobgood; grandchildren, Jamie Beth, Kara (Victor), Cameryn (Reagan), Gage, Landen, Shelby, Halli, Tyler, Jaxon, and Brennen; great-grandchildren, Bryna, Briar, Cruz, Jace, and Aubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel with Rev. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhome.com.
