BREMEN — Ruby Mae Tarrance, 101, of Bremen died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:35 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Tarrance was born Dec. 12, 1921, in Horse Branch, KY. She was a homemaker and member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid writer. She wrote two books, “Curse of Sawmill Holler” and “Roads End,” and she also wrote several Christian articles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Dollie Duncan; husband, Carmel Eden Tarrance; daughter, Carmel Joan Tarrance; daughter-in-law, Judy Tarrance; grandson, Scooter Tarrance; sister, Ollie Ray Young; and one brother.
She is survived by her son, Steve Tarrance; grandchildren, Retina (Mike) DePriest and Jonathan (Melissa) Tarrance; great-grandchildren, Tasha DePriest, Jonielle DePriest, Todd Tarrance, and Jon Eden Tarrance; and niece Sue Carrol Harris.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Rev. Marc Bell officiated and was assisted by Rev. Gary Whitworth and Bro. Tyler Lindsey. Burial was at McGrady Creek Cemetery in Grayson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.