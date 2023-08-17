The Sacramento Lions Club is currently celebrating over 70 years in existence since forming in 1952.
And while the past few years were navigated differently than usual due to the cancellation of in-person events in 2020 and 2021, the organization has continued serving the community through its focuses on restoring sight, providing disaster relief, supporting youth and addressing other humanitarian needs such as health and disability.
Kevin Brantley, current secretary and former president of the club, moved to Sacramento about seven years ago to take on the post as pastor at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church and shortly became a member of the organization months later.
“In the past, I’ve always looked to not only be a part of my church but be part of the community,” he said. “I’ve been in the Kiwanis Club in Oklahoma and the rotary club in Green County, Kentucky; and when I moved here, the Lions Club was the only civic organization in town.”
Brantley took the office of president during the height of COVID-19 in July 2020 until June of this year.
He details leading the charge came with some obstacles at first.
“We obviously couldn’t do a lot during COVID at all; as a matter of fact, I don’t even know if we met in the first five or six months I was president except through email … (though) two-thirds of the members are church members, so I could talk to them at church a little,” he said.
Some of the major cancellations included the organization’s annual Christmas parade, free pancake breakfasts in February and car shows.
But Brantley said things have been getting “back up to speed” recently.
“Coming out of (COVID), we’ve been able to have our regular activities of feeding the hungry through our pancake breakfast. We’ve done the Christmas parade the last two years for certain,” he said. “We’ve had the car show the last two years.”
“We’ve managed to come out of it pretty good.”
Brantley said growth has even been seen in the latter event.
“Our car shows … have seemed to have taken off,” he said. “The one (that happened) this year was probably one of the biggest ones we’ve ever had.
“Maybe people were just ready to get out and show their cars off after several years,” Brantley laughed.
But Brantley said one of the positive aspects of being part of the Lions Club is how being involved can benefit others.
“For me, the overall value of it is just simply giving back to the community,” he said. “... Sometimes we may not get a whole lot out of it; but other people do.
“You’re helping to feed people who are hungry. We’re helping to check the sight of kids that may not have had their eyesight checked before and may not know they have a (vision) problem. We’re able to just have a little Christmas parade for our little town and give the kids (a chance to) enjoy the Christmas season.”
And the relationships formed in the public are just as important as the one’s built between the members of the organization.
“We’re more than simply a club — it’s just a great time of friendship,” Brantley said. “We just enjoy each other, hanging around and being with each other.”
Having organizations like the Lions Club also makes an impact in small towns like Sacramento, Brantley said.
“We’ve got three Lions Club (organizations) in McLean County; but for Sacramento, there’s not a lot here,” he said. “We’ve got a few things here in town, but I think it’s important that we show our neighborly love to each other, and reach out and help each other because we don’t simply have the services that our bigger towns have.
“We can be kind of a stopgap for them or we can help them find what they are looking for. Maybe we’ve got the connections that they don’t know about.
“For a small enough town (Sacramento is), we’re almost kind of like a big family ….”
The Sacramento Lions Club is currently seeking new members to join. If interested in becoming involved, contact Edwina Brown, president, at 270-499-0652 or message the club on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSacramentoLionsClub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.