A Sacramento man died in a house fire early Saturday morning that officials believe was caused by a faulty portable heater. Investigators say Jeff E. Helm, 69, died in the fire that destroyed his home in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento.
The fire was first reported to McLean County dispatch around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. In the following days, officials from the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky State Fire Marshals worked to determine a cause.
Jimmy VanCleve, fire chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, said Tuesday the origin of the fire was electrical. Early indications suggested it may have been caused by a faulty portable heater, according to a release from KSP.
Foul play is not suspected.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County EMS and the McLean County Central District and Sacramento fire departments.
With the temperatures steadily dropping, VanCleve said anyone using portable heaters should make sure they are turned off if left unattended and to plug them directly into an outlet instead of an extension cord. He also said not to leave cords on carpet or under furniture and to leave the heater clear and free of obstacles.
