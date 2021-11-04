Sacramento native becomes lawyer

Jake Carter, originally from Sacramento, is one of Kentucky’s newest attorneys.
Carter was sworn in by Christopher Shea Nickell, associate justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, in a private ceremony Oct. 13 at the McCracken County Courthouse in Paducah.
Carter is a graduate of McLean County High School and an alumnus of Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he played four years of baseball for the Panthers.
Carter obtained his law degree from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase School of Law and graduated cum laude honors.
When Nickell asked Carter why he decided to pursue a career in law, Carter responded, “I have always thoroughly enjoyed being there to help one another. In my opinion, there is not a better suited career where one can help another in a time where they may need it the most.”
Carter recently began his practice as a civil trial lawyer with his close friend and mentor, Mike Moore, in Paducah.
