Sacramento native Trey Englehardt will be spending his summer before his senior year at Western Kentucky University out on the road.
In May, Englehardt and 11 of his fraternity brothers of the Chi Eta chapter of Phi Gamma Delta will raise money for Alzheimer’s disease research through a country-wide biking trek for the nonprofit Bike4Alz.
The ride will begin in San Francisco, California with the group expected to bike 3,700 miles to its final destination in Virginia Beach, Virginia over a 10-week period.
Since starting in 2010, Bike4Alz has raised over $650,000 towards research for the illness.
When Englehardt first arrived at WKU, his eyes weren’t set on joining Greek life, but found a home within the fraternity and decided to rush in the spring of 2021.
“Some guys that lived on my floor were all in (the fraternity) and they were talking to me about it,” he said. “I played basketball in high school; so you have that team aspect and that ‘brotherhood.’ ”
Englehardt, 21, said he’s been involved ever since, and currently serves as the treasurer for the fraternity and vice team operations manager for Bike4Alz.
He was familiar with Bike4Alz when pledging and thought it to be a good way to give back.
“It’s interesting because it has a 100% turnover rate — the guys who did it last year typically don’t return this year because you want to pass along the experience,” Englehardt said. “It was a big recruitment tool and I thought, ‘Wow, this can be something I can be a part of.’ ”
Englehardt decided to apply this year in order “to serve and be a part of something bigger than myself.”
“Initially when I was applying, I was like, ‘Hey, I can help people and this is going to be a really great experience for me, personally,’ ” he said. “But as you get involved and you start learning about the disease, how it affects (people) and how terrible of a disease it is — that selfish motive of you kind of starts getting pushed farther and farther back and you’re like, ‘I can have a lasting impact on trying to find a cure for this disease that affects so many people.’ ”
Englehardt and his fraternity brothers will be leaving Kentucky on May 16 to drive out to San Francisco, while two cars will be on the journey alongside them the entire way.
“We’ll average about 70 miles a day,” he said.
For the trip, members of the ride are required to raise $1,500 each to help with expenses to have on-hand throughout their time on the road.
While those funds are not part of the overall fundraising campaign, Englehardt said the fraternity will donate any leftover funds that were not used.
This will also be Englehardt’s first time being in the West Coast and looks forward to experiencing things he hasn’t seen before.
“I have not been west of St. Louis,” he said. “(Going) to the Rockies and the Colorado area is something I’m really looking forward to. Even being in San Francisco, it’s going to be a completely new environment that is both terrifying and very exciting at the same time.”
Englehardt has already received words of wisdom from people who’ve made the trip before.
“...They say it’s as much of a mental battle as it is a physical one,” he said. “I’m trying to prepare myself for the hard days and find things to help me get through it.”
If interested in donating to Englehardt’s fund, visit his Facebook page — Trey’s fundraiser for Bike4Alz.
For more information about Bike4Alz, visit bike4alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.