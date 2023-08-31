Hope you have had a great past week and enjoying this less humid and cooler temps.
For me, I am hoping for a much better week to come. We were great up to Wednesday morning. Kenneth wakes me with something I was not prepared for. He is dizzy, sweating, clammy and a high blood pressure.
Not knowing what I was dealing with I called 911. With having the best of the best at the Sacramento Volunteer department, dispatch, and the McLean Ambulance service, they were at our service quickly.
They transported Kenneth to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was taken care of and now to follow-ups. Not to do a play by play of our stay, we are home and waiting to see what is next.
It seems his meds were working against him now that he is older and a lot of body changes. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers and for my amazing kids and family for being there for me and such love and support made it easier.
Sacramento Baptist Church and the church family is the best with thoughts and prayers for us. Continue to prayer for our students and staff for a new school year, for Allen Gish, Dale Walker, Lewis Johnson, Doug Rickard, Martha Perkins, Jeff Bryant family, Bobby Richey family, Jim Johnson family, T.C. Owen, Richie and Becky Smith, JoAnn Peterson, Mike Rickard, Michael Woodburn, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Eric and Leah Wood, Hugh Osborne, and all the unspoken. If you wish to send a card to Hugh Osborne do so to: Hugh Osborne, in care of Linda Son, 1676 Lancaster Dr., O’Fallon, Il. 62269.
Sacramento United Methodist ask for prayers for James Jones, Myrtle Parm, Jackie Tucker, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Arthur & Sharon McLaughlin, Jay Farris, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Caroline Ramsey, Guy Patterson, Tootsie Turley, Keit Cissna, Kime Brown, Charlie Bates, Mary Ann Lee. To send a card to Donna Coakley, Room 61, Maple Rehabilitation, 515 Greene Dr., Greenville, Ky. 42345
There will be a final estate sale on Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1940 W. Schoolhouse Road, Sacramento.
Birthdays are JoAnn McLean, Wyatt Gish, Jax Lee, Della Carter, Kathy Gish, Kenneth Howard, Linda Payton, Cristal Mattingly, Jarrod Christian, Josh Everly, Amber Smith, Mathew Marks, and all others celebrating. Hope your day was great and blessed.
Anniversaries for Chris & Dana Conrad, Bruce & Dorothy Jones. Congratulations and God bless each year.
Remember Sept. 9 is the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. Come enjoy all the special happenings for the day.
Hope all have a great week and enjoy each day we are given.
God bless!
