Hope all of you had a great weekend and stayed warm for Friday and Saturday.
Looks like we are headed for a great week of sunshine and warmer temps, up to 70 degrees, we will welcome that for as long as possible. My dad and the ole saying, “When March comes in like a lamb, it will go out like a lion;” if that is so, we still have some winter to come our way. But we all know also, we take what we get, something we have no control over.
We are suffering another loss of one of our residents, so sorry at the loss of Mr. David Peveler. Prayers and sympathy to this family and to his wife Brenda. Our thoughts go out to each of you.
Great service at Sacramento Baptist Church and great to be with each member. Whitney Browder will be our VBS director for the coming VBS time. She will be reaching out for teachers and help; we are all there for lending a hand. March 27 will be having soup and sandwich following the morning service.
Sacramento United Methodist Church have bottles of water, diapers, hygiene and cleaning supplies to give away to folks affected by the storms or folks in need.
The food ministry is ongoing, donations for non-perishable food items and consider delivering a box to someone in need. The church is also collecting personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home.
I hope you have noticed the sidewalk work going on in our city. We want to thank the state transportation for this service as they are preparing for the black topping of Kentucky Highway 81 from county line to county line. We are so appreciative of the work to bring all of our main street sidewalks up to code.
I attended the ribbon cutting of the new addition to the Livermore Fire Department on Saturday. This was a great celebration for them. There was a good turnout and everyone was excited to have this day finally here. Congratulations to the City of Livermore and to all the volunteers and to the Mayor Jesse Johnson for this accomplishment.
Save the date: Sacramento Commission meeting will be on March 21 at 4:30 p.m. This is the third Monday of each month, and we invite you to share some ideas for the mayor and commission to look into and help us move forward for our city.
Birthdays to celebrate are: Joe Riley, Lynn Lee, Ricky Hampton, Ross Woodburn, Tammy Tanner, Judy Walker, Tisa Davis, Jaclyn Hall, Linda Johnson, Will Logsdon, Debbie Scott, Tyler Hutchinson, and all others having their special day. Happy birthday!
Happy anniversary to Hugh and Debby Wilhite, Steven and Lori Beals, and Barry and Myrtle Rickard. Hoping each couple a special day and many more to come. Congratulations!
Kenneth have enjoyed our daughter and son-in-law with us for several days this past weekend. It is always a joy to have them and with our son-in-law’s help, Kenneth was able to replace the line fence between us and a neighbor installed.
The one was lost from the high winds from the tornado and other high winds. My daughter and I had a lot of time to shop and enjoy each other. They live in Tennessee, and we do visit a lot. We still miss them and glad when they are here.
Our son Eddie and friend, Roxanne, came one day and he made a great dinner of shrimp etouffee for us. It was delicious. We were glad they came and blessed Eddie was out of the hospital after suffering with a tare in his colon, he will return to the doctor to schedule to have this repaired. Keep him in your prayers.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and for all those unspoken. Prayers for David Peveler family, James Jones Jr., Myrtle Parm, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Kitty Burden, Charlie Hinsley, Joan Emery, Sharon McLaughlin, Kaye and Todd Devine, Tootsie Turley, Shirley Roberts, Jay Jarris, Stacy Smith, Kaitlyn Piper, Mary Edith Johnson, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Judy Worthington, April Dietz, David Huff Vincent, Guy Ogilby, Greta Lannum and children, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Katherine Cabbage, all the churches and pastors, the Ukraine leaders and families, our country, state, county, and cities. As always pray for each other.
I will be placed in jail at the McLean County Public Library this Friday at 11:30 a.m. and my fine is $300. Please donate for my release, this is a great way to continue the great services at our library.
Enjoy all the games of the NCAA March Madness games. GO BIG BLUE!
Hope each of you have a great week. God Bless!
