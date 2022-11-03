Good day to all of you. Once again, sorry I missed having an article last week. It seems the deadline time got passed me.
It was a busy one; Allie came to visit for a few days, and I had a couple doctor’s appointments and ran out of time. Hopefully, I am working around everything to make sure I get this in on time.
We had a great visit with Allie and dreading when she is transferring to Montana as her home base. That will certainly put visiting time farther apart. She is doing well and was happy to see a lot of friends from McLean at the Fall Festival at Myer Creek. She talked about it for hours.
I hope all of you had a great week and enjoyed the great weather we’ve been blessed with and the much-needed rain. I think we are all in agreement for the rain, it was very dry and a lot of fires being reported.
I want to once again thank Natalie Hardin for all she did to make the Howl-O-Ween Doggie costume a great success at the Sacramento Pocket Park. We will for sure be making this an annual event. The entrant of 24 dogs was fantastic; many thanks to all that participated and brought your fur babies to this event. A huge thanks to everyone that brought dog food for the McLean County Animal Shelter. This was much appreciated and needed.
Glenda Stroud attended the Vanover reunion a couple weeks ago at Moonlight in Owensboro with cousins and a few guests. Everyone enjoyed getting together. She spent the rest of the weekend with daughter Kim, John and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, who flew in from Texas for the weekend. A good time was enjoyed by all.
As I write this, it is Halloween and Trunk or Treat will be happening at the churches in Sacramento. Prayers for a very enjoyable and safe time for all the goblins and everyone out and about.
A reminder for all, it’s that time once again to turn your clocks back an hour on Nov. 6. Daylight savings time ends and begins the darkness very early. Maybe someday they will choose to leave our clocks alone.
Be sure to watch for all the upcoming events in our area. Choir practice for the holidays has begun at Sacramento Baptist Church. On Nov. 27, the “Hanging of the Green” will be at the 10:30 a.m. service. This is to honor those we have lost during the current year.
Sacramento United Methodist Church is upgrading the video technology and sound equipment in the sanctuary and for Sunday school. Some have previously expressed interest in donating. Any persons who are interested, see Pastor Mike or Mary Ann Lee. Donations of non-perishable food items are still needed for the ongoing food ministry. The food items will be sent to the flood survivors.
Birthdays this week are Jamie Gish, Casey Nesmith, David Patterson, James Davis, Kainen Hardison Trevor Conrad, Aaron Ellis, Mike Keplinger, Ashley Noffsinger, Gabriel Wengerd, and all others celebrating this week. Hope your day is special.
Remember to pray for those on the prayer lists at our churches. Doug Anderson, Kenneth Gill, Jerry Davis, Mike Rickard, Snowball Fulkerson, Penny Baker, Tom Fulton, Becky & Richie Smith, Adam Miller, Charlie and Edna Bates, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Danny Lovell, Debbie Scott, Kenneth Howard, Jay Smith, James Jones, Jr., Myrtle Parm, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Tootsie Turley, Sharon and Arthur McLaughlin, Shirley Roberts, Lorena Davis, Allen Glenn, all the churches and pastors, the election, all the counties, cities and always each other.
Love to hear from you about upcoming events and happenings in our area.
I was honored today to share in the choosing of the goblins at Marie Gatton Elementary School, with Kathy Gish and Wendell Miller. It was a lot of fun and big thanks to Principal Strader and staff for the most awesome Halloween Day for all the students. It was great.
Have a great week, stay safe and God bless!
