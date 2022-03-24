Spring is in the air.
What a great feeling and I am seeing all the daffodils in bloom and a lot of the spring bulb flowers breaking through the ground. I think, along with Vitamin C, this will help us all feel much better.
Kenneth bought onion sets and a few early vegetables to plant in his garden. With the economy the way it is, I feel very certain the gardens will be a welcome for all of us. I’m seeing posted on Facebook a lot of people showing how to utilize the raised beds for more simple gardens if the lack of ground is the issue.
My daughter in Tennessee has used the raised beds for a few years and has as produce as we do in our garden he has tilled and planted in the ground.
Loved seeing what she has and all the produce from the raised beds. May just the way to feed our families these days. Of course, we are so thankful for the knowledge God gives to provide for selves and families.
Hope you had a great week passed and looking forward to this being another great one. Sacramento Baptist Church has given dates for Vacation Bible School; this will be June 12-16. Please see or talk to Whitney Browder, VBS director, for being a teacher or volunteer. There will a baptism service the next Sunday, March 27, followed by a soup and sandwich lunch in the fellowship hall.
This will end the soup lunches each month for this season. Of course, it will not be the end of food provided events. Stay tuned! Sunday school services at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m.; all are welcome and bring a friend.
A special thanks to all that helped in any way to provide the meal for the Peveler family and continued prayers for Brenda and all in the weeks to come. You’re in our thoughts and prayers.
Sacramento United Methodist Church will begin practice for Easter music 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are still bottled water, diapers, hygiene items, cleaning items and other supplies ready for folks affected by the December storm or others in need.
There will an annual community Holy Week services this year, the church will be hosting Good Friday service and providing special music for the Sunrise Service. Sunday School is every Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.
Congratulation to Brother Kevin and his wife Dana in what looked to be and amazing trip to Paris, France. Thanks for sharing lots of pictures on Facebook, we all truly enjoyed them as we became very hungry seeing the food pictures. We are glad you had a great trip and safe travels back. Welcome home!
We are looking forward to the future for Sacramento and using some of the ARP Funds we received for our city and being able to make some great and much needed improvements to our LITTLE TOWN and BIG HEARTS. We hope you appreciate our ideas all this will be of no cost to the city. We are blessed to have this opportunity to make our city look great and welcoming. Spring is coming and what a time to make us shine.
A reminder to all the Sacramento Commission meeting is the third Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. Come join us with your thoughts and ideas.
The prayer list continues to grow and so many in need of lots of prayers. Continue to pray for Brenda Peveler and family, Lisa Melloy, Tammy Evans, Montgomery Wright, Forest Sherrod family, Mark Rickard, Tammy Conrad Tuttle, Jenny Ashley, Betty and Alden McElwain, Jerry and Mary Johnson, Little Keith Presley, Debbi Thaxton and Mike, Dana and Timmy Sinnett, Jimmy Adams, Penny Vickers, Autumn Rickard Kerr, Bobby Pinkston, Maxine and Mike Woodburn, Gay Hill, Teresa Pharris, all the churches and pastors and families, Bishop Fairley, Jay Smith, James Jones, Jr., Myrtle Parm, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Sherry Galloway, Sharon McLaughlin, Kaye and Todd Devine, our son Eddie Simpson, Kitty Burden, Stacy Smith, Greta Lannum and children, Judy Worthington, Tootsie Turley, Shirley Roberts, Lorena Davis, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Guy Ogilby, David Huff, Karen McLean, Ed Hart, Methodist Children’s Home, Charlie Strole and Anna Lou, Charlet Daniels Tindle, Tiffany Nicole Tindle, our country, the people Ukraine, our own counties and cities and all the leaders as the decisions made are for the good of all our people.
Happy Birthdays go out to Judy Walker, Tisa Davis, Doris Payton, Kara Barnett Miller, Kristi Brantley, Kelly Thurman, Larkin Jones, Stephanie Salmons, Ross Woodburn, Tracie Cissna, Steven Payton, Misty Baggett, David Hall, Jeremy Roberts, Jenny Reno, and all celebrating their special day.
Happy anniversaries to David and Evie Huff, and Tim and Kay Roberts. Wishing each couple a great day and many more.
I hope each of have a great week enjoy the sun, rain, and clouds; that’s look like the forecast.
God Bless!
