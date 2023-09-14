Hope you’ve had a great week. It was a sad reminder of 22 years ago on Monday, Sept. 11. All of us here today are remembering that terrible day and how many lives that were lost at the hands of those that hate.
This will forever be a day of remembrance and many prayers for everyone affected that day. Prayers for all of those and the memories this holds to so many. Not a year goes by we don’t think back and remember where we were and what we were doing on that day. God bless all those who still suffer the loss of loved ones.
The past week has been a better one for us at the Howard house. Kenneth is feeling a lot better each day and has follow-up doctor appointments this week. Thanks for all the prayers and also those continued ones.
We are so blessed with this weather we are having and even better in the week’s forecast. Enjoy each day getting out and doing the outside chores we have put off due to the heat. Having said that, we are also blessed we are better off than so many states around us. Here we are hoping to be able to mow the grass only one time a week. Now is time to begin the cleaning up in the garden and saying goodbye to fresh produce we so much cherish each year. Hope it has a been a blessing and abundance to each family.
Kenneth and I enjoyed this weekend attending the Island Bridge Festival, always enjoy this annual event, seeing all the friends we rarely see, the vendors and their wares, the car show, the music, the great food and fellowship with each other. Thanks again Island for another year of not disappointing. Great day!
On Sunday afternoon, we took a road trip after church to Beech Grove to visit friends we have not seen for a long time, Jerry and Connie Bennett. Great visit and enjoyed our time catching up, left there and stopped to say hello and a good visit with my sister and brother-in-law, Jimmy and Youlanda Campbell. Later to get home, relax and fall asleep in our recliners. That’s nothing new.
Of course, the big topic and gossip for our Sacramento folks is the water issue. Never is this an easy thing to have happen to any of us. The plans for the water tower refurbish/repair have been in the plans for a while. The first delay was the availability of funds, then the scheduled time for the work to begin. Now we are here and this project has begun. With all this planning and work comes unknown issues.
As all of you are aware, these have not been easy on anyone, especially the city employees. I send many thanks and praise to all of them for the great effort they put to make it as easy and smooth for all of you. We are on the right track today as the project is on full course and praying it is completed in a timely manner and asking for your prayers and patience as this is being done. The end results will be a long-awaited cleaning and repairing of our water holding tank. Special thanks to Randy Salee, Randy Thomas, Tyler Hutchinson, Amy Woosley, Tiffany Stinger and the special guys serving in every aspect of the work environment for the city.
Great service at Sacramento Baptist Church; great message in songs and words by Pastor Wendell Wood.
Ladies, are you wanting to study the Bible in a group other than Sunday school? Come out at 6 p.m., Sept. 21, and enjoy studying God’s word with a group of ladies of all ages. Several events coming up, stay tuned.
Prayer requests are for Kenneth Howard, Ann Igleheart and her son Monty, Doug Edwards, Eugene and Wanda Graham, Lewis Johnson, Hugh Osborn, Jennifer and Eddie Harris, Richie and Becky Smith, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Lisa Aldridge and family, all these and all unspoken.
Happy birthday to our daughter, Leslie Fontenot, Kim Miller, Jackson Christian, and all others celebrating.
Sacramento United Methodist Church has Bible study Wednesday nights. The food ministry is ongoing and looking for donations of non-perishable food items. On each Wednesday you may enjoy a fellowship with the ladies, all ages and all in our area for fellowship and wonderful refreshments and coffee/juice.
Remember those on the pray list: James Jones, Karen McLean, Jackie Tucker, Methodist Children’s Home, Arthur and Sharon McLaughlin, Jay Farris, Chalie Hinsley, Joann Emery, Lorena Davis, Guy Patterson, Tootsie Truly, Keith Cissna, Kim Brown, Mary Ann Lee and all the unspoken.
Birthdays go to Lee Baggett, Jeffrey Dalton Adkins, Channing Miller, Britney Danyele Ellis, Perline Timmons, Llyr Walker, Bruce Jones and Tailia Leachman. Happy birthday to each and many more.
Happy anniversary to Guy and Sandra Patterson. May God bless you many more.
Here’s wishing a great week for everyone, enjoy the pleasant weather and stay safe.
God Bless!
