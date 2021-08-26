Here we are in the last week of August. After this week, we will be celebrating Labor Day weekend.
This is what we call the last holiday before the week before Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and Christmas. Wow! Where has the year gone?
Seems to me COVID has absorbed our lives and continues to be on our minds. I want to think we can move on, but cautiously. Glad to know the schools are back in session and meeting in the classrooms. Let’s all pray this will be the trend for this school year. Mask or no mask, my thought is the students and teachers are happy to be face-to-face with each other. We all pray for this to be a safe normal.
Hope you have a great week.
Kenneth and I seem to be watching for the grass grow in wait of time to mow again; maybe we should get a life. You know that is a joke. We are about to finish on the produce of the gardens. We are still cutting the okra every other day. The tomatoes are just the few to pick as needed for sandwiches and sliced for the meal.
I’m sure going to miss the great flavor, but all good things do come to an end. Hoping you have had a great harvest of goods and are able to preserve for the winter months.
So sorry to hear of the loss of former State Rep. Brent Yonts, a great man that did a lot for his district, and the loss of Don Everly, a great musician and singer from the same area. Our thoughts and prayers to both families on their loss. Memories will be with us forever.
Kenneth and I spent the weekend with our daughter and family in Tennessee, helping prepare for a move to Murfreesboro and a new home. After living in the same location in Franklin for the past 17 years, the accumulation of “stuff” is incredible. WE have been of a part of downsizing, but not a pleasant thing. They will be happy after it is all said and done. We will be returning to make the final move this coming weekend. Pray for all of us to make it through this and see that they are happy with this move.
Hope you are all staying safe and healthy as you can. I have heard of the increase of COVID cases in our county, which is why I made the decision to once again close the lobby at Sacramento City Hall. This is for the safety of the employees and yourselves. Is it the right one? Not sure. But my thought is to keep everyone as safe as possible. Please be patient with us, as we all do what we think is the right thing to do. All of you do the same where you are — work or other places — to protect yourself.
Happy birthdays to the following: Don Hayes, Charlie Frailley, Kranna Caswell, Matthew Marks, Brenda Mendyk, Brenda Lee, Linday Payton, Rhonda Simpson and all others celebrating.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and all the others you know of and all those that have lost a loved one or friend to COVID. All those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents, all our churches and pastors, our military men and women, those unspoken and those you know and cherish. Pray for the first responders, their families and for each other.
Have a great week and pray for the teachers, school staff and all the students as they begin a new school year. Pray they may continue to meet in person and learn as they need the one-on-one interaction of each to learn together. Keep them safe and watch over each one.
God Bless!
