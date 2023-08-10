Good day for another week in August 2023.
School is about to begin for another year. On Sunday, Sacramento Baptist church had the annual “Back to School Bash” block party for all the school age children in our area. I know it was a lot of fun and also thankful the rain and storm held off for all of the activities to happen.
The church is always happy to help all the kids in the area to be prepared for another year, and to add fun and food for this event. Thanks to everyone that gave to this cause and to all those that worked to have everything ready and helped make it very successful, thanks to Sacramento Baptist Church family and thanks to the parents for bringing your kids out for an enjoyable day.
Sacramento United Methodist church is still collecting personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendall Home, and the food ministry is ongoing and donations are needed for non-perishable food items.
Don’t forget the Mother’s Coffee each Wednesday morning at the church, this is a great way to fellowship, share plans, ideas, and needs with each other plus amazing pastries provided by the church ladies. There were six in attendance last week and look forward to increase this number.
A lot of you are asking why Sacramento’s storm siren is not working. I have reached out to the EMA director and was told it is not the siren at city hall but it’s with the signal from dispatch at the county. We apologize for the inconvenience on this matter. I will stay in touch with the powers-to-be and hoping this is resolved real soon.
Sending prayers out for all the students preparing to leave for college very soon. Prayers for a great and safe year for each of you and will continue to keep you in our thoughts each day. Prayers for all the teachers and staff of our county schools and the students as they are preparing for another year to begin soon.
Birthdays to mention are: Kelsey Carter Smith, Shannon Coleman, Beverly Evans, Freddie Adkins, Myrtle Rickard, Brandon Young, Paul Willyard, Shawna Thomas Osborne, Gay Ellis, Jerry Browder, Derek Boyken, Gina Butler. Wishing each of you a great day. Happy birthday!
Happy anniversary to Don & Doris Payton. Wishing you both many more years together. I forgot to announce the anniversary of my sister and brother-in-law, Jimmy & Youlanda Campbell, for July 31. Love you both.
Continue prayers go out for Maxine Woodburn, who is in the hospital in Madisonville, Lewis Johnson, Keith Cissna, Myrtle Parm, Charlie & Anna Strole of Island, Makalya Level, Eugene Graham, Mike Rickard, Richie & Becky Smith, Anson Duvall, Benji and Kim Duvall, Youlanda and Jimmy Campbell, Scott Campbell, Bob Worthington, Glenda Stroud, all the churches, pastors and families, the county, state, and our country and all the officials and may their decisions be pleasing to our God, and for his hand of protection on each of us. Remember all those on the pray list at your church and all those unspoken.
I hope each of you have a great week and stay safe.
God bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.