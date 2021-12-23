I am sorry for this being my first article in a while. Today seems like a great time to reach out to all those in the Bremen community and all those touched by the severe storms and tornados. This has been a trying time for all of our neighbors and communities that were affected by the storms in any way. My heart is heavy knowing so many of my closest and dearest friends have lost family and homes. Our prayers are going out by the minute for all of you. As I have been at our fire department and available in any way to help out, it was such a small effort on my part, but I still reach out to all of you and anything I can do or help. I want to say a great gratitude of appreciation and admiration for the Sacramento/McLean County departments, city employees, fire departments, rescue, first responders, Sheriff Ken Frizzell and his staff, dispatch and all others that helped in the smallest of ways to help our neighbors and loved ones. We may not understand any of this, but there is one thing we all must relay and trust, God is in control. Thoughts and prayers to all of you suffering and hurting at the loss of a loved one, home, belongings and injuries, know we are thinking of you and available if there is anything large or small. I/we are here, just reach out and God Bless each one.
Having been such a while since I have written anything, I have decided with this article and moving forward, I will put a lot of effort to have something to say or let you be aware of each week. I will rely on each of you to keep me informed of dates, events and special things to share with our readers. In the past, a lot of my writings have been about Kenneth and what he has or hasn’t done. I will only talk about him if I think you should know of a good thing he has done, which I must say, is most of the time. I will watch Facebook more closely; you know that is where the important news is and share it with you.
We had a great Christmas Cantata at Sacramento Baptist this past Sunday, the messages in song were very good, and afterwards we all fellowshipped with pizza, drinks, deserts and a visit from Mr. Santa himself, which brightened the faces of the young and old.
I am listing birthdays I have received over the past weeks for December. I know I am missing a lot of you, but I will try to do better in the weeks to come. Happy birthdays go out to Eric Payton, Barry Rickard, Bill Brown, Ramsey Kayrl Crick, Hubie Hopkins, Sam Hampton, LaRae Miller Travis, Bob Walker, Adam Miller, Amanda Crick, Carl Lee, Myrtie Kimmel, Braxton Miller, Jessica Riley Wellman, Rother Kevin Brantley, Tony Miller, Cody Ogilby, Ava Lannum, Sandy Hall, Carolyn Eaton, Steven Beals, Kitty Burden, Kim Revlett, Mike Barnett, Carmella Ditmore Baggett, Karen Bolton, Tiffany Stringer, Misty Jones Ellis, Kelly Burdette, Debbie Knight, Ed West and all others; hope you have a blessed day.
Happy anniversary goes out to Kyle and Frauline Walker, Sam and Sandra Hampton, and Bill and Edwina Brown. I hope you had a very special one and many more.
I want to thank everyone that attended the City Appreciation dinner for the Sacramento/Southern District Fire Department on Friday night. The food and fellowship were great. We had a fun time with Dirty Santa and the games. Thanks to Camron’s Foodliner for the donations of the meat. The Farmhouse for the baked potatoes, salad and rolls furnished by the city and the beautiful cake by Megan Albin. I want to thank those that cooked the steaks and everyone that helped in any way. Thanks to Terry and Cindy Dossett for all they did to make this a great success. We were all blessed, as two of own were honored as HERO’S. This HONOR went to Cindy Dossett and Randy Salee for their bravery on the night of the tornado. Cindy was there to help the injured and where she was needed, Randy Salee entered a burning house and rescued a couple sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. This earned the right to be called heroes. Of course, there were many heroes present that night, and we salute each and every one of you. Thank you will never be enough for the outpouring of help and support that has been given. Again, thanks to all and God Bless you!
I also want to thank county Judge-Executive Curtis Dame for all his help and support during the past week and days of the tornado. He was here immediately, ready to do whatever needed. With his help they were able to quickly get phone and internet service to the Bremen area so all of the responders were able to communicate, which was a huge benefit for all. And thanks for all of your time efforts in whatever was needed. Sorry you canceled your annual Smokey Mountain trip, but your mind and heart wouldn’t have been in it anyway. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Having said that, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Stay safe and spend a great time with family and friends.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and all those unspoken and the ones you may know. Pray for Kenneth’s Mother, Mike and Cindy Lucas (his brother and wife), Edna Slinker and Monzel, James Jones, Jr., Freda and Lin Stringer, Keith and Traci Cisssna, Shirley and Scotty Cessna, all the injured, those who lost family, and those suffering in any manner from the storm, all those in the hospital, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, and other facilities, and all the unspoken. God Bless and take care.
