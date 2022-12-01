Well, I’m not going to apologize for the missing weeks any more. I have tried hard to meet the time lines for getting this article in. But, seems something always gets in my way.
I do say, I will try, whenever possible, to do this.
I know all of you are the best neighbors and friends a person could ask for. The past few weeks have been a lot to handle, all of your calls, text, cards, flowers, food, and knowing your there, has meant so much to me and my family.
As we move on, we ask for continued prayers for the family and all the children of Monzel and Edna. That is what will get them through this tragedy and we all know this. Thanks again for all of you, you’re all the best!
Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving week. Always a great time to gather with family and friends and eat all the delicious food from all the recipes new and hand-me-down ones. Kenneth and I enjoyed the day with son, Eddie and Roxanne and family, with a plus for Eddie, his birthday. It was a great day and prayers that you all enjoyed the Special Thanksgiving Day.
A great day at Sacramento Baptist Church with the singing and hearing of the meaning of symbols of Christmas such as the Greens, the Tree, the Gift of Christmas, the poinsettia, the advent candles, the caroling, the snow flake and the reminders of “Jesus is the Reason for the Season!” There was the Hanging of the Green as a snow flake was place on the wreath in memory of the that passed in this year 2022. Following this was a great meal of finger foods,” yeah right!” a full coarse meal was more like it, and fellowship was shared by all.
The dates to remember are the Sacramento Lions Club Christmas Parade will be this Saturday. Line up is at 9-9:30 a.m. and parade begins at 10 a.m. Hope to see you there, either in the line up or lining the streets as everyone passes.
The Island Parade will be night one. See the McLean County News or Facebook for starting time.
I am hearing a lot out there are suffering from the flu, common cold, or RSV. Prayers for all that are affected by any of these and hope your well real soon.
By the time you are reading this I hope our city Christmas lights up and brighten up your life. I love all the decorations at the residents in Sacramento and the county. Beginning to look at lot like Christmas!
Congratulations to all the newly elected officials in our county, I look forward to meeting with Mayors in January and welcoming you to mayorship of our County. I look forward to working with each of you, striving to make each city better. Again, congratulation to all.
Birthdays this week are, Scott Campbell, Charity Payton, Darlene Bowman, Wilma Miller, Michael Jones, Ashton Pfaff, Zachary Payton, Xavier Humphrey, Eric Payton, Ethel Smith, Misty Level, Denise Level, Jaci Beth Christian, and Garrett Smith. Hope each of you a special birthday.
Continue to prayer for all those on the prayer list, prayers for the Slinker family, June Davis, Makyla Cooper, Penny Vickers, Jeff Vincent & family, Dana & Michael Woodburn, Doug Rickard, Lewis Johnson, Beckett Powell, Jerry Davis, Darrell Conrad, Richie Smith, Kenneth Howard, Anna Covington, Charlie Strole and Anna, Danny Lovell, David Knight, Debbie Scott, Adam Miller, Holland Rager, James Jones, Martha Tucker, Ann Igleheart, Amy Woosley, Reba Hinton, the Sacramento United Methodist Church family, and always each other.
Hope you have a great week, look forward to all the upcoming parades and other events in our county.
God Bless.
