I am so sorry for the fact of not submitting an article for Sacramento and our area.
This has been a very busy past few weeks for me and I am hoping I can stay put and get back to letting everyone aware of the goings on around us.
I have been out of town on several occasions, I attended the Governors Local Issues in Louisville and left from there to go to Tennessee to help my daughter move to a new house.
All this required several days and of course a lot long days and restless nights. It was good to get back home and sleep in my own bed and get caught up on a lot of undone duties.
The first was to check on all the things I needed to take care of and to catch up all the things I needed to know and now to share with you.
To share the events of the Governors Local Issues I attended, I attended mainly to learn more about the status of the ARPA Funds becoming available to cities and counties for use on water, sewer, and broadband projects, also the state’s Senate Bill 36 available for city and county projects.
Not a lot of clear answers on when these funds will be available and not clear answers on what they will approve for the use of the funds. An interesting amount of “not clear news” was given and only confused me more than before attending.
As always, I did get information on a number of loans available for the use in projects we as a city are looking at for the future. If and when we receive more information on these items of interest, I will definitely share these you.
Kenneth and I were glad to help in the move of daughter and son-in-law to a new house, but never is that an easy chore. Like so many, they lived in the same house for 17-plus years and had accumulated a lot of things.
Their sons and son-in-law did a great job of loading and unloading of the heavy furniture and other heavy items, we managed to help in packing and unpacking of the enormous number of boxes, totes and other packing things.
We managed to get them in and in a live-able status, like them, we were all glad to get to place that we could come home and they could slow down and get some rest.
We are sharing pictures of the accomplishments they have done and look forward to returning and enjoy their new home. So for now, we are home and have caught up on the yard work, house work, laundry, and enjoying the recliners and our bed.
A special thanks to the wonderful employees for the city of Sacramento, they are the best and always keep the City operating at the best and make me very proud. Thanks all!
Seems when we leave and return there is that special someone that was taken from us. I was heartbroken to hear of the loss of Mrs. Rosemary Copeland. Mrs. Rosemary was an amazing Lady to have known and has a long history of her life here in Sacramento.
I will be sharing her life and the tragedy she suffered at the loss of her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren in the terrible crash of Pan AM Flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland. They were among the 259 loss lives onboard and 11 loss lives on ground.
Mrs. Rosemary was a beautiful lady, a joy to meet and talk with. The home she built for herself and her family in Sacramento on East 3rd Street was dedicated to her daughter” Dee Dee Woods House.” We will miss Mrs. Rosemary and others that we have lost in the past weeks. Sympathy and prayers to all.
I know I have missed a lot of birthdays and anniversaries and hoping I can catch up. Happy Birthday to Myrtle Parm, Zachary Walker, Brenda Mendyk, Brenda Lee, Linda Payton, Cristal Mattingly, Josh Everly, John Dame, Jennie Martin, Dwight Payton, Marilyn Adkins, Brodie Barron, Dalton Adkins, Channing Miller, Britney Ellis, Perarline Timmons, Llyr Walker, Bruce Jones, Talia Leachman, Bailey Hudson Russelburg, Kenneth Howard, Amber Smith, Jarrod Christian, Hugh Osborne, Mack Scott, Kathy Perry, Kim Miller, Jacob McElvain, Jackson Christian, Bailey Pendley, Carla Vickrey, and any others I missed. Hope each of you had a great and blessed day.
Happy anniversary to Tony and Tiffany Logson, many more.
I was happy to attend to a baby shower for my great-niece, Maekenzie Campbell on Saturday at the Sacramento Masonic Lodge, I know will share with me in saying thanks to all that came and the gifts for her soon to arrive Baby Girl. It was a very nice shower.
The Sacramento Lions Club will be having their annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 18, registration starts at 8 a.m. and the show will continue into the afternoon. Trophies will be presented. This will take place at the Lions Club in Sacramento.
I am aware of the prayer list growing each and every day. Prayers for each one on the list and all those unspoken. Prays for those that are away from home working in the areas hit by the hurricanes, remember Mark Igleheart and the Grove’s company, all those who lost homes in fires and flooding, all those in hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, those with the COVID and other issues. Pray for the families with needs from all the disasters in our world. I will collect the names on the church prayer list this week and share those in the next week article. Always pray for each other.
Seems COVID has come our way and making is necessary to cancel so many events. The fall Pumpkin Fest that we had planned for the first weekend in October at the Sacramento Battle Ground will be canceled this year.
Keep praying for this to change for the coming years and we can all enjoy the special events we love. Prayers our schools will be able to stay in class sessions for the rest of this school year. All the students and school staff be safe.
I hope I have caught you up on some the news in our area, I will try to continue to keep you updated each week. Prayers for a great week and God Bless!
