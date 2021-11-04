Seems impossible we are in the month of November. Where has this year gone? It is just so amazing we move through a year so quickly. There is so much to be thankful for and also so much we have regrets for. My prayer is always for this COVID virus to be on the downside of our lives and we begin to see a light of hope in our lives. Again, I must say I am sorry that I have missed more weeks of not having a Sacramento news article.
Kenneth and I spent last week in Tennessee with our daughter and son-in-law helping with the new house and a lot of major projects to complete. Good news is that those items are now finished. We enjoyed being able to help out, but it is always great to be home. We spent today getting potted plants put in warm storage buildings for the winter. Of course, it seems I always increase the number to store, and he keeps telling me we are running out of room as I collect more each year. My answer is the same, “I will do better next year.” I hope you have had a good week and things are going good for you and your family.
So very sad to hear about the death of Mr. Bob Wells, a great and well-liked man in our community. I believe I always have heard he is the voice and name behind the Sacramento Deposit Bank. Mr. Wells never met someone without a big smile, a way to make your day seem better by seeing and speaking to him. Rest in peace, Mr. Bob Wells — you will be missed by the whole community.
An important message for all! Sacramento CP Church will be host for the McLean County Health Department’s drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 for the first and second and booster vaccine of the Moderna shot. Bring proof of the first and second vaccines for the booster, insurance card, drivers license and a picture identification. This is a free service available to everyone.
Sacramento United Methodist Church will celebrate all Saints Day on Nov. 7. Four of the churches members have gone to their heavenly home since the last Saints Day — George and Joyce Blackburn, Brent Turley and Ricky Dyer. Join the church for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Bible study each Wednesday. Those with a sickness will be listed next week.
Birthday wishes to Jamie Gish, Casey Nesmith, David Patterson, Ashton Pfaff, Zachary Payton, Xavier Humphrey, Billy McDowell, Ashley Willyard Pfaff, Ashley Noffsinger, Gabriel Wengerd, Samatha Conrad and all others celebrating.
Here’s hoping each of you have a great week, and my hope is to catch up on all the updates of events and happenings soon. Hope all of you had a great Halloween, and from all the Facebook pictures it looks as all had a good time and all were safe.
Prayers for all the sick and shut-ins and to the families of lost ones, may God comfort each of you. God bless!
