I think it’s time for a little rain. Either not enough or too much, our human nature. I have been watering flowers and Kenneth has given the garden a drink or two, but that good ole heaven rain is the best. Maybe soon and we know “in due time.”
It was busy but great Saturday in our town, Sacramento, beginning with the Battle Park first 5K run. Thanks to all those that participated as an entrant or volunteer, hand out water, and providing EMS and Escort. Congratulations to Brain Miller on the first place in this meet. I’m not sure of whole placed in the rest but congratulations to all of you and huge thank you.
The next big event was the Sacramento Lions Club Car Show, I was told this was the largest showing ever. It was close to 100 cars. Not sure of the number but a fantastic turn out. There are so many amazing autos that came to compete in the show. Thanks to all of you, congratulations to all the winners and thank you so much for give our Lions Club giving it the boost it needed. Also, thanks to all that came and rented a booth and made purchases at the May 26 Yard Sale event. Our community is the best.
Also, many thanks to Anne’s Pretzel Truck for coming to the Sacramento Fire Department on Saturday. If you missed this, you missed a great treat. Everything is awesome and we appreciate them so much.
Kenneth and I missed church on Sunday and truly missed our church family and thanks to Pastor Wood for checking on us. We are fine; just one of those “not feel-good days for both of us” prayers requested to refuse to let anything to keep us away from attended.
Don’t forget the Vacation Bible Schools in our area coming up soon. Sacramento Baptist date is June 25-29. I will post when I receive others. Let everyone know to get all our kiddos there.
There will be an estate sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 9-10 at 1940 West Schoolhouse Road.
Congratulation to Mason and Lisa Aldridge on the arrival of Emma Jean. She arrived on May 30, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches. Scarlet and Holdyn are excited to be big brother and big sister.
There was a great turnout at the Sol and Myrtle Lee family reunion Sunday at the Sacramento United Methodist Church. It was a great of seeing the cousins, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and everyone. This is a post from Lorna Sue Pierce and I hope she doesn’t mind I use this to let everyone what a great reunion they had. They had not had a reunion since the Covid of 2019 so this was very special. Those that couldn’t attend were truly missed. Susan, Laura, Adam, Lillian, Rosalind and Lorna put flowers and flags on 52 graves at Station Baptist, Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian and Sacramento Methodist cemeteries. I want to say I have never met Miss Lorna Pierce but I know she is amazing lady that called Sacramento home. I follow her on Facebook and enjoy each and every post of hers. One day I hope we can meet. There were so many at the reunion that I call friends. God bless each of you.
Several birthdays to catch up on this week and I hope I can stay that way. Happy birthday to: Marlene Willyard, Karla Humphrey, Carrie Walker, Maekenzie Campbell turned 21, Deane Burdette our son-in-law, Scarlet Burdette our great-granddaughter, Vicky Johnson, Kim Crisp Wells, Linda Huckleberry, Les Riley, Frank Leslie, Barbara Ramburger, Darlene Edmonds, and al others celebrating this week. Have a blessed day.
Happy anniversary to Mack and Debbie Scott.
Remember to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church, I hope to have a complete list next but there are some to ask prayers for immediately: Richie Smith, Keith Cissna, Charlie Strole, Anna Lou Strole, Becky Baker, Youlanda Campbell, Lori Beals, James Jones Jr., all the churches and Pastors, our county, cities, state and country.
Hope your week is blessed and I look forward to hearing from you. God Bless!
