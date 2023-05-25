Another apology is necessary for all my readers.
I missed the deadline last Monday and the article didn’t make it. Today a new start to be on time. Sacramento and surrounding cities in our county, I need your help in order for me to get your requests and wishes in the McLean County News. Help me meet the deadline for it to run in the weekly paper. That deadline is on Monday by 2 p.m. This will make sure to let our readers stay in the know and to enjoy this article.
Hope you have had a great past week and weekend and looking forward to a upcoming one. By the weather forecast, looking like a rain free coming our way.
Seems it has been the wettest and windiest since February.
I’m sure all the kiddos, teachers and parents are looking forward to this being the last week of the school year. Hope all of you have a great summer break and a very safe.
I see the churches are preparing for Vacation Bible School; the date for Sacramento Baptist Church is June 25-29. Hoping for a big turnout with the kiddos; pass the word.
Next Saturday, June 3, starting at 6 a.m. there will be a community yard sale at the Sacramento Battle Field. Hope you take advantage of this. For more details, see Casey Nesmith.
The Sacramento Lions Club needs your help to save the building; they are sponsoring a yard sale/flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The building will be unlocked at 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The inside tables are $10 and outside areas are $5 (tables are not provided). A snack bar will be available. This is a fundraising event for the purpose of saving the Sacramento Lions Club building from being sold. For more information, you can reach out to Edwina Brown at 270-736-9510, 270-499-0652 or 270-608-0016.
This is old news to those that already know but worthy news to those that didn’t know. I am happy to share this: Dr. Rand Paul presented the Silver Star Medal and other military awards to Vietnam veteran, Richard Smith, for his service to this great nation. These military awards earned by Mr. Smith that my office helped to replace and facilitate. The event took place at Dr. Rand Paul’s office in Bowling Green. Thank you Richard Smith for serving and so happy for this to happen.
Congratulations to all the graduates from kindergarten, fifth grade, eighth grade, 12th grade and college. May each of enjoy this time as you move toward a very bright and prosperous future.
Happy birthday this past week to Jessica Stroud, Troy Slinker, and those I missed last week, our brother-law Jimmy Campbell, Noah Stringer, Charlie Strole, and I join this group by celebrating a birthday on Mother’s Day this year.
Upcoming birthdays are Ginger Fields, Lisa Bowman Payton, Paige Chandler and our granddaughter Lauren DuBroc. Hope each had a great day.
An anniversary I missed worthy of mention goes out to Doug and Mary Lou Rickard. Happy 66 years of togetherness.
I hope all has a wonderful week, look forward to keep you updated about events and happenings in our area. God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.