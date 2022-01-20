Hope this brings you goodness and hope.
The weather seems to be keeping us on our toes, Kenneth and I had planned to go to our daughters in Tennessee but changed our mind from hearing the forecast.
Not only was we forecast for a lot of snow, but Tennessee was also predicated the same. Well, staying home and eating homemade chicken noodle soup and covering up with a warm blanket, watching a little TV sounding like the smartest thing to do. Well, the soup, warm blanket and TV was what we did, not getting the snow was the most thankful.
We did wake up today to what they call a dusting and very cold. Hope you are able to enjoy the extra day off this week and just take it easy.
Again, reminding you all the Sacramento Commission meeting will be moved to Jan. 24, due to the holiday of MLK Day. Make note we will meet, next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento United Methodist Church is hosting the disaster recover teams bunking in the youth room and maybe some other rooms in The House. Support is needed for their meals, breakfast and supper meals. Please contact the church if you are able to help out. Next Group coming is Jan. 23.
Birthday wishes are for Thomas Payton, Jason Ellis, Derek Browder, Tiffany Tindell, Jacob Hampton, Pam Jennings, Jeremy Lee, Alyssa Belle Burrough, Twana Wright, Sharon Mitchell, David Sunn, Carol Bolton, Kyle Patton, Maxine Woodburn, Ashley Crick, Barbara Rickard, and all others celebrating their special day.
The prayer list continues to grow larger each week, I pray all of you out there that was affected by the storm on Dec. 10, and all suffering with the COVID virus, or have loved ones and friends that have this virus. I continue to pray for this virus to just become the winter/summer colds or flu that we have all dealt with for many years.
I urge everyone to get the vaccinations and boosters for this newly named virus and help stop the spread of this as we do each year for the various viruses. Pray for answers we need to move back to the normal way we love and know. Take care and that is my take on this without sounding political, just an opinion.
Prayers for Myrtle Parm, Jackie & Martha Tucker, Karen McLean, Edna Slinker, Kaye Todd Devine, Kitty Burden, Donna Coakley, Sharon McLaughlin, Judy Worthington, Mary Edith Johnson, Mary Ann Lee, Guy Ogilby, Natalie Hardin, Tootsie Turley, Stacey Lannum, Harold West Family, Tom Coke family, Debbie Thaxton, Katherine Cabbage, Ruth Lucas, all the county officials, City employees, City Mayors, churches and Pastors, all those unspoken and all those you know. Prayers for a great week for all.
I wanted to share something I heard on the news that will touch all of us in some way. There is the talk of phase out all the newspapers.
I thought of this and thinking how much I enjoy getting my daily paper and the small county paper here in McLean County.
The information we receive takes me back to my childhood days when I would my mother telling my dad at the dinner table, “I read where so-and-so passed in another city close by.” I began reading at an early age the school game scores, the upcoming events, sales at all the local stores, all the information that was important to all of us. After moving away from the county, I continued to take the McLean County News by mail, it was important news to me, and my mom and I would talk about what we had read each week. As I look at the Messenger-Inquirer and the McLean County News, I see each week the decline in news and the number of pages we receive by mail only. This is with the exception of the Sunday paper we no longer receive and the cost of less continue to go up. Just a thought of mine to share.
Hope you all have a good week, enjoy the four-day workweek. Take care and stay safe.
