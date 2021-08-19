It’s me again, hoping each of you are doing well. It has been a couple of weeks for this article, and I apologize to all of you. There are weeks that the paper’s deadline is here before I realize it, and I have missed it. This is a goal of mine to get back on track and do this weekly or try to pass it on to someone else. That is my preference, but finding that person is not easy. Any volunteers? I want to thank you all for your patience, and I am aware of how many love to hear from your friends and neighbor the information I have to share.
Prayers for the all those in our area that have lost a friend or loved one in the past days. Thoughts are with the family of Clara Sue Whitaker and Mark D. Baker. Both were residents of Island. Sympathy and thoughts to each of the members of the families. Also, thoughts and prayers to others that have suffered a loss.
Waking up this morning to a cloudy sky and hoping there is rain in the forecast. It seems the forecast has been hit and miss as to where there was reports of a shower or a few drops. Kenneth has just come in with a big bucket of tomatoes to make what he is calling the last batch of salsa. We have been blessed with plenty of tomatoes in spite of the dry weather. We have made several jars of juice and salsa and shared many with friends and neighbors. Seems this is right on track for the end of the bearing of veggies. Always love to have the ripen time to get here and also glad to see it end. We enjoy all the work that goes into the preserving and enjoy the fruits of the labor in the winter time when we eat the fresh taste in all the dishes we make. We are thankful for these and the ability to provide for ourselves and our family and friends. Hope you were also blessed in this way.
I want to send out a “THANK YOU“ to the McLean County Fiscal Court for the support given to our cty on the maintenance and repair to the City of Sacramento water tower. You will be seeing this project begin in the next few months. We are always looking for ways to improve in our great city. Also, thanks to the city guys and helpers for the tree trimming and cleaning of our side streets, this is in helping the passage of the school buses as they begin the new school year. Plus we want to improve the look of all areas in the city.
An announcement from Station Baptist Church — the revival on Aug. 20-22 has been canceled due to the COVID virus. Prayers for all.
Sacramento Baptist Church will have the Lord’s Supper on Sunday, Aug. 22 and a hamburger and hot dog cookout followed by an outdoor concert on Sunday, Aug. 29, following morning worship. Everyone is welcome.
Sacramento United Methodist Church is hosting an ice-cream social and homemade ice-cream contest on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. Also, there is still a need for nonperishable foods and monetary donations. Please consider delivering a box to some in need.
Birthdays to mention are: Tara Woodburn, Teresa Woodburn, JoAnn McLean, Hunter Underwood, Freddie Adkins, Myrtle Rickard, Brandon Young, Paul Willyard, Shawna Thomas, Maddie Evans, Zachary Walker, Colton Dunn, Jerry Browder, Derek Boyken, Gina Butler, Tyler Marks, Mary Browder, Marie Ellis and Don Hayes. Hope each of you had a blessed day.
Happy anniversaries to these couples: Don and Doris Payton, Jerry and Mary Browder, John and Lindsay Lindsey, and Clint and Michelle Patterson. Congratulations to each of you and prayers for many more. God bless!
Keep all these in your prayers and all that are unspoken or those you know, prayers for James Jones Jr., Martha Tucker, Ronnie Cartwright, Bill Bates, Connie Pruden, Ed Hart, Kitty and Ronnie Burden, Bobby Shanks, Helen Willis, Lloyd Donahoo, Jacob Coomes, Eric Young, Jay Farris, Sharon Spencer, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Jimmy & Youlanda Campbell, Guy Patterson, John Taylor, Judell Coleman, Sidney Jennings, Mandi Gibson, Stacy Smith, Sharon McLaughlin, Tootsie Turley, the Methodist Children’s Home, Dean Miller, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Dana Sinnett, Serenity Ragan, Richey and Becky Smith, Miles Smith, Marie Ellis, the Pastors’ families and Churches, our cities, county, state and our nation.
All military men and women, all those suffering with the COVID or someone you know. God Bless!
Have a great day. Let me hear from you and I will share all the events, happenings you want to share, and just a funny to brighten someone’s day.
You can reach me howard7066@bellsouth.net or 270-736-9161.
