This week will begin our season of autumn.
This is a really amazing time of year. I love all the fall colors, the time for mums of various colors and the preparing for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Doesn’t seem possible that we are entering into the end of another year. I enjoy all the festive events of the end of a year, but we look back and wonder where the time has gone.
A lot of lives have been lost to the COVID again this year, a lot has gone on in our country, and we know who holds tomorrow. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families that have a loss of a family member or a friend. Thoughts to Vicki Hughes on the loss of her brother, Stu Drake, and I just heard of the loss of Casper Revelett and Dennis Doss, both of Sacramento. Condolences to each family and to others unmentioned.
We are very saddened to hear of so many that are taken by the virus or in other ways, prayers for strength for all.
We had a great hot day on Saturday. Our day began with a surprise visit of Allie. She came to spend the day with me and Pop. She will be leaving for Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas for four months for training. We will miss her a lot and pray for safety for her each day.
It was a great day at Sacramento Fire Department with the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel truck for a fundraiser, with the Run of the Fallen Soldier coming through Sacramento and stopping at the Fire Department, and thanks to everyone that joined in the events of the day. The numbers were great from Sacramento and surrounding cities and county. Some calculations came to around 250 people represented. Thanks to all of you for braving the hot temps waiting in line for the great pretzels and cool drinks. We are Sacramento Proud!
Heard the weather forecast for cooler weather coming our way for this week, what a pleasant thing. Plan to open the windows this week and get that cool breeze moving through the house, a great treat from running the A/C wide open, and I’m hopeful to lower the electric bill as well. Hope you enjoy!
Judy Worthington and myself traveled to Louisville on Thursday of last week and attended the Order of Eastern Star Grand Chapter at the Galt House. I was a great day to see a lot of friends we have not seen in a couple of years and to learn of the changes being made for our Chapters. We were blessed with safe travels there and back.
This Saturday, Sept. 25, the Masonic Lodge will be honoring the Past Masters and Widows of Master Masons with a meal at 6 p.m. at the Sacramento Lodge on Main Street in Sacramento. Hope to see many of you there.
We wish to thank Jason Dossett for the great job of painting the garage doors at City Hall in Sacramento. They were way over due to been done and look really good. Great job, and thanks to Jason.
We have been cautious (maybe too cautious) and not attending church lately. I don’t have the names on the prayer list to share except the ones I am aware of. I’m sorry for this, and I plan to get back in church, and I will have those that are mentioned. Continue to pray for Dean Miller, Melvin Cabbage, Sidney Jennings, Wendell Miller, James Jones, Jr, Myrtle Parm, Larry and Mary Pendleton, Allie Howard, Joe and Betty Riley, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, those in the hospitals, nursing homes, unspoken, our military men and women, our country, state, counties and cities, our schools, students and staff, and all of those in need.
Happy birthday goes out to my niece Shannon Wilburn, Steve Hoagland, Bob Worthington, Jarrod Rickard, Tony Creager and Bro. John Butler, as well as all others celebrating this week. Happy birthday.
Happy anniversary to Freddie and Marilyn Adkins. Congratulation and many more.
Happy coming week to all of you, God bless and keep each safe from all harms!
