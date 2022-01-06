Welcome to the year 2022.
I hope all of you have prayed for this to be a better and changing year. I keep thinking of the way 2021 ended and how many families have been affected, some losing family and friends, some losing material things and some just thankful for another blessed year. No matter the outcome, we are all thankful for a great God that can take us through whatever the storm might be. I am praying for a New Year for all of us and one that will be healing and blessed in every way. There are still a lot of you suffering in pain and loss, but I know you will be blessed, if only you believe.
On Monday, our plan was to put the rest of Christmas 2021 away until the time comes for the 2022 Christmas. We got all the outside lights and ornaments put away on a warmer day, but I guess we waited for the cold one to carry all the house décor to the garage. Just something we seem to always do.
I hope you are ready to move on to the task at hand for January. A lot is on the agenda for 2022 to make Sacramento better and help our residents be proud to call this their home. A reminder that our city commission meetings are the third Monday of each month, with the exception January and February, that have federal holidays on the third Monday (Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Day and Feb. 21 is Presidents Day). These meetings fall on the fourth Monday. Hope you make note and attend when possible and bring your thoughts and ideas. Again, I wish each of you a great New Year, 2022!
I want to also thank the city employees and the commission for a great past year, thanks for your support and help in all we have accomplished and the help I know you will provide in whatever we encounter in the upcoming year.
Our prayers continue for all the storm victims in every city hit with loss and destruction. Our community was hard hit, but we are always there for our neighbors and friends. All you have to do is reach out and ask. The United Methodist Church in Sacramento is hosting “disaster bunking” in the youth rooms and maybe other rooms if needed in the house. Support is needed for some meals, breakfast and supper, and the next arrival will be Jan. 7. There are bottles of water, diapers, hygiene items and cleaning supplies for those who need these. The collection of personal items is ongoing for the Mary Kendell Home.
Kenneth and I didn’t get to visit with our children and grandchildren over Christmas because he had contacted the odd bug going around, not the COVID virus, but we took no chances. We are looking forward to making up for this very soon. He is feeling much better and about to finish a 10-day prescription of antibiotic. Seems he is better, and we are ready for a reunion together.
I have missed a lot of birthdays and am listing what I have and hoping to catch up soon. Happy birthday to Jenny Hopkins, Frauline Walker, Kennedy Davis, Justin Adkins, Tyler Beals, Kelly Burdette, JK Howard, Katy Hale, Cindy Lucas, David Caswell, Charlie Beth Wright, Emilee Miller, Tyler Logsdon, Rodney Crabtree, Miles Smith, Tiffany Stringer and my mother in heaven, Myrtie Morris Slinker. Happy birthday and many more to each of you.
Prayers for all those on the prayer list at your church and all the unspoken. Continued prayers for all the storm victims, James Jones, Jr., Martha Tucker, Edna Slinker, Ruth Lucas, Myrtie Parm, Katherine Cabbage, Kitty Burden JoAnn Emery, Sharon McLaughlin, Kaye and Todd Devine, Tootsie Turley, Kim Howard, Shirley Roberts, Jay Farris, Sandra and Guy Patterson, Mary Edith Johnson, Lulu King, JR and Nancy Whitmer, Judy Worthington, Lorena Davis, Donna Coakley, Amanda Crick and children, the Andrew Olgesby family and all others and all those you may know about.
Hope each of you have a great week. Make 2022 a good year, and stay healthy and happy. God bless!
