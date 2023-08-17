Welcome to the third week of August.
It’s getting closer to the new school year for McLean County. I’ve seen how the area churches are have the back to school bashes and backpack blessings. These are the things that make this a great county. We all care about our children and each other.
I was at the water office this morning and enjoyed watching a lady with children walking in the Sacramento Pocket Park, a small child pushing a stroller with a baby as the lady watched from a bench. This has been such a much used place for all ages. I will miss the kids hanging out this summer as well as all the grown ups enjoying the walking trail. We are so thankful and blessed for this and so happy it is used.
We are planning the “Decorate your Doggie Walk” around Halloween again this year, date will be posted later. This was a real success last year and the only charge is a bag of dog food for the McLean County Animal Shelter. Other ideas you have for the park, reach out to us. We would love to hear from you.
Also, it is exciting to see the things upcoming at the Battlefield Park thanks to you that are using it for your yard sales and the Fall Fest, which will occur from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 27 and Noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, fun games — fun for everyone. Other events will be coming. Stay tuned.
There are Battlefield Park 5K run T-shirts left from this in May. If interested, contact Casey Nesmith.
Mark your calendars and get ready for the Island Wooden Bridge Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. This is a great event and loved by all.
Once again, here is Donna Coakley address for a visit, card or letter: Donna Coakley RM 61, Maple Rehabilitation, 515 Greene Dr.. Greenville, Ky. 42345
Birthday wishes to: Charlie Bates, Tara Woodburn, Teresa Woodburn, Mary Browder, Marie Ellis, Maddie Evans, Mallory Tindle. All others celebrating this week — happy birthday!
Happy anniversary goes to: Clint and Michelle Patterson, Jerry and Mary Browder, Don and Doris Payton, hope each couple has more. Congratulations.
Continue to pray for those on the prayer list at your church and all those you know. Prayers for Maxine Woodburn, Doug Rickard, Lil’ Sammy Hampton, James Jones Jr., Keith Cissna and Traci, Maddie Strader, Colton Burdette, Myrtle Parm, Jackie Tucker, Karen McLean, Lorena Davis, Guy Patterson, Tootsie Turley, Donna Coakley, all the Riverside staff and residents, Sunny Acres staff and residents, the pastors and churches, our county, cities, state, and all the unspoken request. A special request for all the parents and grandparents of those graduates heading off to college. The best to each of the students!
Hope everyone has a great week and enjoys each day and the cooler temps coming our way, so they say.
God Bless!
