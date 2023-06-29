Good day to each of you.
Hard to believe this is the last week of June. Summer has arrived and I know we are all feeling it. We are thankful our city and county were spared the severe weather that was forecast for Sunday and prayers for those in our surrounding areas that was affected in any way. The after affect has brought us a wind and cooler temps, a pleasant relief.
This is also a blessing for the Vacation Bible Schools beginning this week. Sacramento Baptist VBS started on Sunday, June 25, through Thursday, June 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday is family night. Hoping all the kiddos in this area are able to attend and have a blessed time. Meaning blessing for all those involved in anyway.
On Sunday July 2, Sacramento Baptist Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m, with Patriotic Service at 10:30 a.m. where all the service men and women will be recognized and honored with cards and a slide of those of the church. I send a very special “Thank you for your service to all!” to all. I especially want to thank our granddaughter Allie Howard, a member of the 244th ECAB U.S. Army Reserve Aviation. So proud of you.
Many thanks to the Promise Seeker Riders MM for Freedom Fest 2023. A very successful event and great day for all of Sacramento and our county. Thanks for that participated, helped out and supported this. The day was perfect, everything went very smooth, and the fireworks were very spectacular. Thank you, Bradley Clement, for another fantastic show. Thanks for the motorcycle protestation and my honor to pick the Mayor’s Choice, first and second place. It was a blast.
Sacramento Methodist Church announcement: Disaster recovery team was here for a week; they appreciated all the support and meals they received. They dry-walled nearly and entire house hanging more than 160 sheets of both 12- and 8-foot lengths. Many thanks to this special group. The food ministry is ongoing, please donate non-perishable food items.
Thanks to the Sacramento Waterworks staff for the fast response to another water leak in our town. It is inconvenient to everyone but also a tough process on them. They continue to work diligently to get service back to everyone and safe water back to each one you. I appreciate each of them and they do for all of us.
With the 4th of July near, all of you enjoy the fireworks in our area, enjoy family and everyone be safe.
Happy birthday goes out to Makayla Level, Hunter Beals, Allie Howard, Serenity, Nikki Gibson, Daviana Jarvis, and all others celebrating your day.
Happy anniversary to Marty and Laryssa Traylor, and Charlie and Paula Frailley. Congratulations and many more to each couple.
Remember all those on the prayer list at your church and others you know not listed. Pray for Keith and Tracie Cissna, James Jones, Myrtle Parm, Jackie Tucker, Gunther Kuhnberger, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Sunrise Children’s Services, Charlie Hinsley, Joann Embery, Arthur & Sharon McLaughlin, Jay Farris, Kaitlyn Piper, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Caroline Ramsey, James Bearley, Betsy Holskey, Carolyn Ashby, Guy Patterson, Tootsie Turley, Alayna Lannum, Kim Brown, Pam Jennings, Louie Whitaker family, Roger Carter, Shannon Rickard, Sheila Fulkerson, Jimmy & Joyce Rickard, Richie Smith, Eric & Leah Wood, Bill Scott, Vickie Howell, Charlet Daniels Tindle, Darlene & Buddy Hoagland, Charlie Strole, Anna Strole, VBS Teachers and workers, VBS Kiddos, Ann Igleheart, Monty Igleheart, all the churches and pastors, our city, county, state and country and always for each other.
Hope you have a great week and always asking for God’s blessings.
