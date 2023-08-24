Hoping everyone out there having to be in this heat is taking all the precautions to stay as cool as possible and very hydrated.
I’m asking the city employees to please take the same cautions. We try to make sure they have plenty water and all the hydration they need.
Hope you contractors and other outside workers do the same. Hearing this is going to stay with us for the entire week. Hopeful next will be some relief as the school kids and staff return to the new school year. Stay safe out there.
A great Sunday at Sacramento Baptist with a great message and always message in song. Prayers request for our church family is for Hugh Osborne, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Doug Rickard, a big congratulations to Russ and Heather Vickers on the arrival of a baby girl. This is a small change to how my prayer request will be listed. Upcoming events include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with prayer services each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.
Sacramento United Methodist has an 8:30 a.m. breakfast each Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Sunday School, and 10 a.m. Blended worship, 6 p.m. Bible study each Wednesday evening. The food pantry is ongoing with donations of non-perishable food items.
Also, they are collecting personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home. A drop box is located in the house. Prayer request for Myrtle Parm, Jackie Tucker, Jam Smith, James Jones, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Sunrise Children’s services, Charlie Hinsley, Arthur & Sharon McLaughlin, Jay Farris, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Caroline Ramsey, Betsy Holskey, Guy Patterson, Tootsie Turley, Keith Cissna, Charlie Bates and Mary Ann Lee.
Birthday wishes go out to: JoAnn McLean, Wyatt Gish, Jax Lee, Della Carter, Kathy Gish, Zachary Walker, Brenda Mendyk, Brenda Lee, Linday Payton, Charlie Frailley, Kranna Caswell and Barbara Trimble. Hope each of you a wonderful day.
Kenneth and I had a great weekend out and bout together. Always enjoy these days and now that the garden veggies are almost gone (except for a few tomatoes for eating) and looking forward to more to come. I hope you and your spouse/friend and family do the same. Love spending time with him and always with family.
We are working hard to clean up Sacramento and have our downtown look very welcome and a place people will want visit and re-visit. Thanks to those that are doing their part to make this happen and looking forward to getting the sidewalks repaired and replaced and to the opening of our new business, Coffee Shop Beside Blooms, Etc., coming soon. Stay tuned!
Have a great week and a reminder the Sacramento Volunteer Department is selling Boston butts on Saturday, Aug. 26. Hope you have pre-bought yours. If not, reach out to one of the volunteers and they make sure you get one. This is a fundraiser for the department. We love our volunteers and want to help where we can.
God bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.