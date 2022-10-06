Yes, it is me.
Sorry I have not been writing the Sacramento news for all that have asked about this article. I thought I was running out of time during my days of being so busy. Well, I feel I have let a lot of people down and that is not what I want to do. So, here I am trying to make up for all the things I have missed to share with you.
Just letting you all know, I am on the ballot for being your mayor of Sacramento for another term. I was hoping and praying for someone to step in and take my place, but that has not happened as of now. I will do my best to continue my service to our great city. I do appreciate your prayers for me and ask for your help and suggestions to continue to better our city and pleasing to all.
I hope you all enjoy the new signs that have been placed on Main Street and thanks for the messages and kind words for this change. I hope we continue to make improvements as we can.
Thanks for all the support, and I am always willing and thankful to hear your thoughts and ideas. I am so thankful for the workers we are blessed with in our city. They are all a hardworking crew and are always ready and willing to meet the needs we have. I cannot thank them often enough and always want each of them to know what they mean to me and the commissioners.
Having said that, let me say, I will continue to try and keep you all informed of the goings on in our city. I do apologize to all of you.
One person I certainly owe this to is Mr. Robert Babb. I assured him I would mention he and his wife Linda’s 57-year celebration of marriage on Sept. 24. I attempted to write an article and had a major problem with my computer and had to take it in and have it worked on. I am sorry I didn’t announce this on time, but we wish you many more years together and God Bless.
We are all so very sad at the loss of Mr. Jeff Helm as his house was on fire on Saturday morning. Fires are always a frightful thing but to lose a life is devastating to his family. Our thoughts and prayers for his daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. Be assured we all are here if we can assist you.
The prayer list is always growing in our community and we send up prayers for all of you. Pray for Monzel and Edna Slinker, Arthur and Sharon McLaughlin, Ann Igleheart, Freda Stringer, Mike Thaxton, Doug Rickard, June Davis, Ethel Smith, Billy Rickard, Iletta Pannell, Jimmy and Joyce Rickard, the Todd Devine family, Charlie Strole, all the Hurricane, tornado, flood and all disaster victims, our churches, cities, counties, state, and country.
I welcome any request you may have and I will receive them by email, text, phone and I will have the prayer request from your church.
I am asking for prayers for Kenneth as he is battling high blood pressure. This caused a hospital stay a few weeks ago and he has been through a lot of testing and will return to the doctor this Wednesday and praying for answers then. I will give an update on him.
A huge shoutout to Brother Mike and the Sacramento United Methodist Church for hosting and housing all the out of state workers in our area working on all the tornado victims rebuilds and repairs. This has been an ongoing commitment for several months. Sacramento Baptist was glad and willing to help out in providing meals for the workers last week. We know this was a blessing to the church and the workers.
I have missed so many events lately, but I’m hopeful to catch up soon. Send any you want me to share.
I missed the Island Bridge Festival this year but heard it was a great success. It is one of my favorites of year. Congratulations on another great one. I look forward to hearing from you and help me get up to date on all the things important to us in city and county.
I know I have missed a lot birthdays, maybe I can catch up on those as well. Here’s the ones I am aware of from last month to today: Happy birthday to Jarrod Christian, Hugh Osborne, Mack Scott, Kathy Perry, Kim Cabbage, Jacob McElvain, Jackson Christian, Robert Lindsey, Ezra Burton, Lauren Hall, Penny Vickers, Breanna Frailley, Brook Hall, A.J. Scott, Jerry Browder, Mary Browder, Marie Ellis, Don Hayes, Charlie Frailley, Amber Smith and a big “Happy Birthday” to Kenneth Howard, who turned 80. Hope each of enjoyed your special day.
Anniversaries to Lewis and Linda Johnson, Randy and Joy Pendley, Payton and Margaret Bullock, David Caswell, Jerry and Mary Browder, Bubby and Denise Level and again to Robert and Linda Babb. Hope each couple had a great day.
Please let me hear from you and let everyone know I am back at the computer each Monday morning.
Reminder my email is howard7066@bellsouth.net and my phone number is 270-736-9161.
God Bless and have a great day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.