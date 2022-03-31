Hope this finds all of you doing well and patiently waiting on some sunshine and warmer temps.
I’m sure that sums all the request from all of us. I have noticed when there are a few days of feel like spring, we get very antsy for everyday to get warmer than the one before, instead of the days of “winter is still hanging around.”
The beautiful blooming flowers and the flowering of all the trees give us the thought of “spring is here” and forgetting we get, “not yet.”
Sure, hope you enjoyed the past week and I must brag for our Sacramento Baptist Church this past Sunday where there was a baptism of four — this was a great day for all. This was followed by a fellowship meal of soup, sandwiches and desserts. It was a day of great remembrance.
The Sacramento Baptist will have “Near the Cross” Easter Worship Experience at morning worship, 10:30 a.m. April 10. The Holy Week Services dates are: 6 p.m. April 14 Maundy Thursday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian, April 15 is Good Friday worship at 6 p.m. at Sacramento United Methodist, April 17 is Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. at Sacramento Baptist and breakfast provided by the church.
After church services Kenneth and I went to Princeton for a practice of Eastern Star School to be held in April to make it home in time to watch NCAA basketball. Not to fond of the teams remaining but as we say “may the best team win!”
Sacramento United Methodist has practice for Easter Music on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Check out the bulletin for upcoming events.
Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and Wednesday Bible study each week.
The church is hosting Good Friday Service and providing Special Music for Sunrise Service.
Birthdays to highlight: Reba Hinton, Hugh Wilhite, Nicole Wengerd, Lewis Johnson, Sara Walker Englehardt, David Hudson, Virginia Barnett, Jeremy Roberts, Jordan and Julian Burdette (our twin grandchildren) Eura Bishop, Gail Adkins Ellis, Tootsie Turley, and all others celebrating their special day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL!
Once again the prayer list is growing, continue prayers for James Jones Jr, Myrtle Parm, Jackie & Martha Tucker, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Kitty Burden, Tootsie Turley, Shirley Roberts, Jay Farris, Stacy Smith, Mary Edith Johnson, April Dietz, David Huff, Jeff Vincent, Guy Ogilby, Caroline Bates, Donna Coakley, Judy Worthington, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Sharon McLaughlin, Greta Lannum and family, Mark Rickard, Easton Browder, Serenity Rager, Jimmy Adams, Ethel Smith, Wayne Cartwright, tony Rickard, Anna Worthington, Kim Curry, Jennie Ashley, Gay Ellis, Dana Sinnett, Debbie Thaxton, Kyle Jones, Jonathan Humphrey, McKenzie Jones, Lois and Bill Jones, Lisa Melloy, Lucinda Metzger, Donna Vanover family, Roy Bishop. Scarlett Aldridge, Montgomery Wright, Allie Howard, Little Keith, Presley, Brenda Peverler, all the churches, Pastors and their families, our Country, State, County, and Cities. And always for each other.
Hope each of you have a great week, God blesses!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.