Good morning all of you in our city and county.
Here’s hoping all of you are doing good and staying warm and healthy. The numbers for the virus are continuing on the rise. Prays for all of those and prayers for you to avoid this and be safe.
Kenneth and I attended our church on Sunday and enjoyed being back with church family and Sacramento Baptist. A soup and salad lunch were enjoyed by all and followed by a meal of soup and sandwiches and desserts for the family of Robert Woodburn. Thoughts and prayers for this family.
The Sacramento United Methodist Church is still hosting the recovery teams for the tornado victims, support of meals — breakfast and supper, are needed. Any help for these will be greatly appreciated.
The prayer request from the church is: Myrtle Parm, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Karen McLean, Kaye and Todd Devine, Tootsie Turley, Greta Lannum and children, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Judy Worthington, Kim Howard, Sharon McLaughlin, Kitty Burden, Sandra and Guy Patterson, and those unspoken.
Sacramento Baptist Church calendar for February is: Feb. 6 — Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:30 a.m., Deacon’s meeting at 11 a.m., Feb. 9 — Business meeting at 7 p.m., Feb. 12 — Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 16 — Bible study at 7 p.m.
The first two weeks of February will be collecting laundry detergent and fabric softener, the last two weeks will be collecting shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, combs, bath towels, wash cloths etc., for the tornado victims, a box is provided in the foyer.
The prayer list is for Brother Wendell and Becky, Leora Bell, Mr. Bobby Pinkston, Mary Dossett, Debbie Thaxton, Greta Lannum and family, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Connie Davis, Dan and Tim Sennett, Charity and Andrew Oglesby, Serenity Rager and family, Chuck and Janet Stinnett, Caleigh Level and Little Keith, Alice and Snowball Fulkerson, Gage Evans, Andrew Townsell, Camille Ariss, Gay Ellis, Penny Vickers, Sue Stogner family, Edna and Monzel Slinker, Helen Igleheart, Ruth Lucas, all those unspoken.
Sacramento Lodge #735, is announcing they will be having a fish fry coming for each quarter, four per year. This will be by the plate only, no desserts, dine in or carry out. The first date will be announced soon. Be sure to watch for a follow up.
The Help Office for our county is in need of sheets: full, queen, and king. No twin sets please. Monetary donations are always needed.
The Sacramento Commissioners have voted to do some downtown and city limit improvements. If you have any ideas, they are welcomed. Stop by City Hall and share them. We are thinking of new street signs, decorative flower pots for Main Street, improvement to the walking park; just some thoughts to help us plan these improvements.
Birthdays to mention for this coming week of February are: Jennifer Payton, Joy Pendley, Laura Burton and Dana Sinnett; along with those I missed last week: Mary Lou Rickard, Montgomery Wright, Kassandra Mincy, Samantha Vick, Rick Creager, hope each of you had a very special day.
Happy anniversary to Brian and Emilee Miller, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, and Dwight and Lisa Payton. Congratulations to these couples and many more years together.
Have a great week, I think we are preparing for another winter mix of rain, sleet and snow, and of course more cold temps. And of course, we will take the few warmer days in between. Take care and stay safe, God Bless all of you!
