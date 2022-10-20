Here’s hoping it has been a great past week for all of you. Hoping you’re getting prepared for this upcoming cold snap (as my Daddy would call it). We have trimmed back plants that we put indoors for the winter and hope they survive; I tell Kenneth I have less than last year, and he just gives me that look. We all know this weather is very normal for this region. Cold today and warmer tomorrow, we take what we get and continue to complain.
More sad news to report with the passing of Bubby Level, his sudden passing we realize is a shock and terrible hurt for Denise and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are for each of you.
The news I have about celebrating Halloween, it will be celebrated on Oct. 31, Halloween day, the Baptist, Methodist, and CP will be having Trunk & Treat from 5pm to 6:30 p.m., times are varying for each church. Each church will have its own event. Sacramento Baptist will have it in the parking lot unless it is raining, which will move it to the basement fellowship hall. You may bring candy for someone else to hand out for you if you wish. The church is preparing Christmas shoe boxes for 10 girls and 10 boys. A list of items needed are found in the bulletin.
The Sacramento United Methodist will be having the Owensboro District West Region Charge Conference on Sunday, Oct. 23 for Union, Henderson and McLean counties at Chapel Hill UMC. The church will be hosting disaster recover teams bunking in the youth room and possible other rooms in the house. A group has arrived, and they will be feeding themselves using the kitchen. Halloween celebrations is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 They are in need of chili, hotdogs and candy. The food ministry in ongoing. You may donate nonperishable food items that can be sent to flood survivors. Celebrate Recovery is each Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Community Church in Calhoun. There is still a need for personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell home. A box is located in the House.
I must share with those of you that did not see my post on Facebook about the great Saturday I had in sharing in honors bestowed on myself, Paula Frailley and Wendell Miller. We traveled to Auburn, Kentucky, for a wonderful time and a great meal at the McCutchen Meadows. This was the meeting of the UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy) and hosted by the Mollie Morehead Chapter 2605. We were presented the Judah P Benjamin Certificate Award in recognition of outstanding endeavors and achievements. We were very surprised and honored and want to thank Linda Coleman, Sue Berry and Elaine Revlett for choosing us for this honor. We were accompanied by Kenneth, Kim Miller and Blake Frailley. We all enjoyed the day and the great history of the McCutchen Meadows Home. Such a great story and such a beautiful home. Thanks to all that had a part in recognizing us and for a great day spent with all of you.
We at city hall are happy to have Amy Woosley, city clerk, back from a much-needed vacation. Glad you had a good time and safe travels.
Continue to pray for all those that are sick and in need. Pray for the Bubby Level family, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Kenneth Howard, Ann Igleheart, Debbie Muse, Anna Covington, Wayne Cartwright, Jane Judd, Ronnie Cartwright, Billy Rickard, Doug Rickard, Paulette Coakley, James Jones, Jr., Odie and Debbie St.Clair, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Gunther Kuhnberger, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Joann Emery, Sharon McLaughlin, Tootsie Turley, Shirley Roberts, Jay Farris, Kaitlyn Piper, Donna Coakley, Lorena Davis, Caroline Ramsey, Vicki Clouse, James Bearley, Betsy Holskey, Allen Glenn, Jeff Helms family, the eastern Kentucky flood victims, the famers, the teachers and students, all the school administrators, our churches and pastors, country, state, counties and cities, and always for each other.
Birthdays wishes for Cheri Ogilby, Mike McLean, Ronnie Burden, Jessica Underwood, Kathy Wiggins, Mark Shepherd, James Davis, Brant Smith and all others celebrating.
I hope you have a great week, stay warm and don’t forget the plants and animals as the evenings are becoming much cooler.
Let me hear from you. God bless.
