Seems impossible that we have gone through over half of a year.
How blessed we are and yet we wonder did the time months go?
I hope for myself, I have spent them wisely and productive; I’m sure you feel the same. Today, Monday, seems a lot more pleasant than the past week or more. I saw the cutest thing on Facebook saying, “I’m sure glad it is not snowing, I would hate to be shoveling snow in this heat.” What do you think?
We had a great day on Sunday, a worship in songs by a great group that came to Sacramento Baptist Church, the “Higher Praise” and it was so uplifting and great talents, following this we were feed hamburgers, hot dogs, and all the fixin’s provided by the deacons and the ladies.
We all enjoyed and appreciated it a lot. Hope you had a great day of worship at your church. Next Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 2-3:30 p.m., there will be a back-to-school block party in the church’s parking lot. Bring the kids for fun and pick up a bag of school supplies.
Today, the Women’s Bible Study will put together the backpacks with all the school supplies.
Kenneth and I have been doing what comes around each year when he plants a garden, despite the hot weather the produce has been good. We have made salsa, tomato juice, and bought corn to cut off the cob and freeze.
Also, I have reached the time to say, “Whoa!” That’s enough and I have shared the remaining with family and friends. I hope your garden has been a great one this year. My thought for Kenneth and myself, we have reached the age to downsize to a couple tomato plants and a row of green beans. Sounds like a plan.
Sympathy to Ann Ellis on the loss of her Brother James Craddock. He was the tenor voice for the Kingsman Quartet. He was 80 years young and passed from a short illness on June 15 in Tennessee. Thoughts and prayers to Ann and family.
Thoughts and prayers to the family of Mike Barnett, Regina Payne, Bonnie Mayes, and belated to the family of Iletta Pannell, and all the other families who lost a loved one or friend.
I am sorry again for not getting this article each week. It seems the time just gets away from me and the deadline for entering it has passed.
I know I have said this many times, but I will make a great effort to stay on track to share our little news. There have been a lot of birthdays and anniversaries I’ve missed but here are some I hope to share from July.
Birthdays, Ann Igleheart, Brett Burton, Caleigh Level, Johnny Vickers, Brent Hardin, Kim Caswell, Jason Dossett, Mary Dossett, Gary Browder, Abigail Creager, Heather Adkins Moore, Niles Miller, Tiffani Miller, Maggie Lee, Payton Dwaine Crick, Jenniffer Rickard, Lily Burrough, Kyle Jo Woodburn, David Huff, Regina Shepherd, Sharon Walker, Cayden Crabtree, Sheila Bolton, James Jones, Roxanne Payne, Ronnie Cartwright,, Michael Nall, Nada Vandiver, Nancy Propes and Barry Zoellick. Hope each of you had a great day and sorry some are late.
Happy Anniversaries, Brother Wendell and Becky Wood, Lewis and Linda Johnson, Randy and Joy Pendley, Payton and Margaret Bullock, David and Kim Caswell, Adam and Kara Miller, Aaron and Alex Evans, Eric and Jennifer Payton, James and Tisa Davis, Jason and Tiffany Stringer, Bryan and Nichole Huff, Bob and Pam Jennings. Congratulations to each couple and prayers for many more.
Announcement for Sacramento United Methodist Church, Donna Coakley is in rehab for her knee. Please consider sending her a card or letter to the following: Donna Coakley RM 61, Maple Rehabilitation, 515 Greene Drive, Greenville, KY 42345.
Prayer concerns are many, pray for all those on the list at your church and all those you know. Remember Keith Cissna, Richie and Becky smith, Jimmie and Joyce Rickard, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Silas, Holland, Billy, and Serenity Rager, Tammy Sherrod, Darrie Greenwell, James Jones, Donna Coakley, Arthur and Sharon McLaughlin, Jay Farris, Lorena Davis, Tootsie Turley, Besty Holskey, Kren McLean, Guy Patterson, Maddie Strader and all the churches and pastors, the students and teachers as they prepare for a new school year. Pray for these and always for each other. Hope each and everyone has a great week.
God Bless!
