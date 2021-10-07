Here’s hoping all things are going well with each of you.
The weather outside is beginning to give us the feeling of the fall in the air. This is a time of year I really love. Hopeful the hot and humid air is moving away from us and the cool fall air is here. I love all the colors it brings, the beautiful mums everyone is displaying at their homes. This is another of God’s work for all us to enjoy. Yes, from his work we can look at wondrously for each of the changing seasons. I am looking forward to Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas, and admire each one. I know we all have favorites, but they are all glorious.
Prayers that everyone is staying well and also prayers for the COVID virus to begin to decrease in the number of cases and lost lives. Not to get political at all, just hoping the vaccines are the answer and everyone gets protected. It’s also time for the flu shots, and Kenneth will be getting that this month. So sorry for the loss of lives we have had in our county as of recently. Sympathy to the family of Mr. Sidney Jennings last week.
As I think back on all the ones that have passed here in Sacramento, I’m still remembering Mrs. Rosemary Helm Copeland. I reached out to her sister, Mrs. Mary Pendleton, about Mrs. Rosemary. I had only met her after I moved to Sacramento in 2005. I had the pleasure of meeting her and had some very pleasant conversations with her. I had asked Mrs. Mary to tell me a little about Rosemary and how she came to build such a beautiful house in Sacramento. With a lot of thought, and I know a smile and sometimes a few tears, Mary has written a 23-page memoir of Mrs. Rosemary. I have read this and felt I was there with this family from beginning to end. I wanted to share this in its entirety but is impossible in a small county paper article. A lot of you that have lived here a lot longer than I have will relate and enjoy the memories she has shared of Rosemary Helm Copeland, the middle child of seven siblings. Born on Oct. 15, 1938 to Layman and America Hampton Helm. My plan is to have this available to anyone who is interested in stopping at Sacramento City Hall and taking the time to read this wonderful life of Mrs. Rosemary Helm Copeland and the real life she and her siblings had growing up in our city, not always the perfect life, but the life of a loving and caring family with parents she called her heros and such a strong bond of family ties. Yes, I smiled I as read the pages and also cried at the sad times in her life. In 1983, Rose lost her father, the first time she states of feeling the “sting of death.” Little did Rosemary know, five years later on Dec. 21, 1988, and unimaginable, horrific terrorist act of Pan Am Flight 103 exploded into pieces over Lockerbie, Scotland, at an altitude of 31,000 feet after on 38 minutes in flight. This would take the life of her daughter, Deidra Lynn Copeland Woods, her husband Joe Sr., 2 1/2 year old son Joe Jr, 10 1/2 month old daughter Chelsey. This was a tragedy she lived with forever. The home she built in Sacramento is dedicated in the memory of her daughter Deidra Lynn Woods and a plaque in the very front of the house at the lower level entrance is “Dee Dee Woods House” the Copeland at 220 E.3rd St. Such a beautiful warm home. These were words said by Mrs. Rosemary Helm Copeland, “What makes you different is what makes you special, nobody can do what you do, exactly the way you do it. What makes you different is what the world needs. The original way you see things, your exciting story, your unique strength. What makes you different is what’s worth celebrating today, your big heart, your brave life, your one-of-a-kind spirit.” This was given to her by her special friend she knew 65 years ago, her first date to the movies in Calhoun to the theater. He was from Central City at the time, he had a crush on her then and called her, she wanted a birthday wish, “a dozen deep red roses, some Amish fudge candy and a ribeye steak.” He provided this to the day she did come back from the hospital. Please come by and see me and take the time to read the pages of the life of Mrs. Rosemary Helm Copeland, who passed on Sept. 4, 2021. These memories and praises are provided by her baby sister, Mrs. Mary Pendleton. So much to see through her eyes.
Please save the date: The McLean County Health Department will be offering drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. This will be the Moderna vaccine, and it’s for those needing their first or second dose. Another drive-through clinic will be held from 9:39 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 to provide the second shot. It is free, but you will need to bring your insurance card and ID/driver’s license.
A FYI for those living in Sacramento — Halloween will be celebrated with Trunk-N-Treat at the church’s on Saturday, Oct. 30. Please check with the other cities in the county for their dates.
Sorry I have got behind on all the birthdays for the past couple of weeks. This is my catch-up list. Hope I didn’t leave you out. Happy birthday to: Garrett Dossett, Bob Worthington, Jeff Lee, Edna Bates, Troy Woodburn, Amy Bell, Tyler Johnson, David Michael Huff, Aaron Patterson, Brian Miller, Les Riley, Lauren Hall, Penny Vickers, Johnna Keplinger, Breanna Frailley, Brian Crick, Dana Brantley, Ann Ellis, Glenn Ellis, Shannon Wilburn, Kitty Howard (Kenneth’s daughter) and all others celebrating. If I missed you, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”
Happy anniversary to Bubby and Denise Level, Nathan and Jamie Gish, Glenn and Mary Underwood, and Chris and Gloria Chilcutt. Congratulations and best wishes for many more. God bless!
You are all invited to a breakfast at 7 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Sacramento Masonic Lodge on Main Street. This is a donations-only breakfast. Come and bring the family and friends. Look forward to seeing all of you, and thank you for the support.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and those you know and all the unspoken. Remember all those that have lost loved ones and friends, those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres,and all other facilities for care. Pray for all the hospital staff, first responders, all front-line workers and all of those with the terrible virus COVID. Pray for Ms. Dean Miller, James Jones,Jr., Myrtle Parm, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Katherine and Melvin Cabbage, Jimmy and Martha Tucker, Sharon McLaughlin, Kim Howard, Kaye and Todd Devine, Shirley Roberts, Guy Patterson, Helen Willis, Hank Alvey, Mariah King, Madison McLean, Sharon Spencer, Tootsie Turley, Joann Emery, all the churches and pastors/families, all the unspoken. Gods knows all, and always for each other.
