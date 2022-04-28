I’m back!
I seems I run out of time when it comes time to write this article. But here goes another week.
I hope all of you are doing great. We have been blessed with a great weekend past. It was on Saturday that we had to be indoors most of the beautiful day, the Order of Eastern Star of District 14 had the annual School of Instructions in Princeton. Having to be there by 10:30 a.m. and the school last until around 3 p.m.; that takes up a day.
Kenneth had plans of washing the house by being the super husband he is, spent his day supporting me. We were happy to have Judy Worthington to join us for the day. Judy is Secretary of Sacramento chapter and went for the good information for her reports
. We all enjoyed it OK. I was surprised and honored on Thursday night of the last week to be Commissioned as Grand Representative of South Carolina. For information purpose, this means at South Carolina Grand Session, I will represent Kentucky.
So much for our weekend, we were blessed to have the great sunshine and 80-plus degrees, but as of Monday evening, the temps fell and were to be 39 degrees overnight. My flowers and trees are having a serious problem of what to do. Kenneth has treated the yard with fertilizer and weed killer and I told him I could see the grass growing, but it seems only in spots. He says where the Johnson grass is, there has not been enough sun to bring it to life. I’m sure all of you know what that is.
It was a great Sunday service at Sacramento Baptist, Brother Wendell presented a great sermon as usual, Vacation Bible School is set for June 12-16, see Whitney Browder if interested in being a teacher. Congratulation to Kranna and David Lutz on their announcement of a new baby boy. You’re all in our prayers for a great pregnancy and perfect little boy.
A date to remember is May 7 from 8 a.m to noon, there is a McLean County Plant Sale at Myer Creek Park. Free admission and will offer garden plants, small shrubs, house plants and flowers.
The City Commission and I are looking forward to doing some improvements in our downtown (Main Street) area. You will start to see some new street signs going up, we are getting a Cabana for the walking park, we hope all of enjoy this, and more improvements to come. Share with us other things to make our city welcoming and attractive.
Prayers go out to all those on the prayers at your church and all those unspoken. I was so excited and amazed to hear that Charity and Andrew Oglisby are home with her parents, Clay and Cindy Reynolds. I know their happiness is beyond any measures I can speak of, we will lift you both up in prayer daily and we all know you are blessed, one day at a time. Prayers for Monzel and Edna Slinker, Debbie Thaxton, Myrtle Parm, James Jones, Jr., Maxine and Mike Woodburn, Brenda Peveler, Penny Vickers and family on the loss of her father, all our churches, families, Pastors, our county, cities, state and country. All those battling any sickness, cancer, all the storm victims of the Dec. 10 tornado, and all others suffering or in need of anything.
Birthdays for this and some I know I have missed this month: Becky Smith, Greg Rickard, Carolyn Noffsinger, Russ Vickers, Daniel Miller, Shana Bolton, David Adkins, Conrad Hopkins Remington Bolton, Charlet Daniels Tindle, and all those celebrating this month. Hope you had a blessed day.
Happy anniversary to Daven and Julie Crabtree.
There are a lot of dates and events in the upcoming months, Hoping I can get those and pass them on to you.
I hope you have a great week, let me know of special events to share as we are getting so close to schools ending for the school year and other happenings. Hope to hear from you.
God Bless.
