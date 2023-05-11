Here’s a blast from the past!
I must apologize to all my friends in Sacramento and surrounding cities in our county. I thought writing this article was taking up so much of time and I needed to give it up. That was true and false. It is time consuming but done on a different day than I was doing can help me and also need your help.
In order for me to get your items and wishes in the McLean County News, there is a deadline for them to run it and that is on Mondays. If I could get everything from you by Saturday or Sunday would help, also.
I am giving this my best to keep you updated on what is going on in Sacramento and around us. I hope you are wanting this to happen and will help me all you can. I rely on Facebook to keep up with most but there are things I’m sure I miss.
Help me with birthdays, anniversaries, births, weddings and all the happy things to share with our readers. I will keep you updated on the pray list from churches, dates for church activities and other activities in the area.
Here is an upcoming event for this weekend:
Help the Sacramento Lions Club. They are sponsoring a Yard Sale/Flea Market Saturday, May 13 at the Lions Club building. Anyone can set up a booth, outside for $5 (tables not provided) and inside with a table for $10. The building will be unlocked at 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. A snack bar will be available. This is a fundraising event for the purpose of saving the Lions Club Building from being sold. For more information you can reach out to Edwinda Brown at 270-736-9510, 270-499-0652 or 270-608-0016.
Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars on the first place at the Butler County lift meet this past weekend.
Happy anniversary to Doug and Mary Lou Rickard on 66 years of togetherness. May God bless you with many more.
Happy birthday to my brother-in-law, Jimmy Campbell, on May 12, my grandson, Matthew Daughtery, on May 13, Noah Stringer on May 15 and to all others celebrating this week. I will try to catch up all these next week.
A belated birthday to Wendell Miller the past week. Happy 70 years. And I join this group on May 14.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mother’s out there. Hope you spend the day being pampered and spoiled as all of you deserve.
The city of Sacramento was happy to serve breakfast for the teachers and staff at Sacramento Elementary School. Thanks to Amy Woosley for making this happen. Great job and know it was enjoyed by all.
Hope you all have a great and safe week/weekend. God bless all.
