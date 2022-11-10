Here’s hoping each of you are having a great week so far.
With time falling back, seems it’s always messing with me. Hope that’s not the case with you.
The weather has been so great for this time of year, and Kenneth and I got a lot of yard work done Friday. We are sure glad we did because the wind would have blown all of the trimmings all over Sacramento.
We had to go to Owensboro, and when we got back home there was one of the porch-rocking chairs out in the yard, and of course chair pillows laying all over. The winds were very strong, with tree limbs and some cable lines down in Sacramento. Glad to hear that everyone was safe.
Great day at Sacramento Baptist Church this past Sunday. Upcoming events include Bible study and prayer meeting on Nov. 16, Bible study, Women Bible study and prayer time on Nov. 17 and business meeting on Nov. 20. Additionally, the community Thanksgiving service will take place at 6 p.m., Nov. 20, at the church.
Church Pastor Kevin Brantley will bring the message, with special music by Sacramento United Methodist Church. “The Hanging of the Green” will be at the morning service at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 27. This is in honor of those that passed in 2022.
It was a special day at the McLean County Courthouse last Wednesday with the visit of Gov. Andy Beshear, who came to present the county with grants for Myer Creek Park and paving on Revlett Stroud Road. This is great news for our county and we hope for more to come to the county and our cities.
Kenneth and I want to thank the Community Church of Calhoun for asking us to be a judge for their chili cookoff. We were judges with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell and his son. This was an honor for us to be apart of this church and great program they have for all that are seeking addiction and spiritual help. Thanks again for the invite and the neat prize we walked away with.
It looks like we may be cooling down for the weekend and feeling more like winter for a while. Thankful for the warm and sunny days we’ve had, but we all know with each day comes a weather change. Stay safe and warm.
Please remember all those on the prayer list and all those unspoken. Prayers for Kenneth, he is having a procedure for a blockage in the renal artery to his kidneys on Tuesday. We pray it will fix a lot of his blood pressure problems.
Additional prayers for Monzel and Edna Slinker, Charlie and Edna Bates, Ethel Smith, June Davis, Doug Rickard, Tom Fulton, Roger West, Penny Baker, Charlie and Anna Strole, Becky Baker, Danny Lovell, Debbie Scott, Lisa and Mason Aldridge and kids, Richie and Becky Smith, Adam Miller, Jerry Davis, Lewis Johnson, James Jones, Jr, Myrtle Parm, Jackie and Martha Tucker, Allen Glenn, Caroline Ramsey, Sharon McLaughlin, Tootsie Turley, Ann Igleheart, Shirley Roberts, Jay Farris, all the churches and pastors, the election of new officials, our state, county and cities, and for each other.
Happy birthday goes out to Scott Woodburn, Naomi Chilcutt, Billy McDowell, Ashley Willyard Pfaff, Joyce Tanner, Alisa Mendyk, Amy Woosley and all others celebrating this week. Hope it’s a very enjoyable day and many more.
Happy anniversary to Eddie and Jenniffer Rickard. Congratulations and hope you’re blessed with many years to come. God bless!
Wishing each of you the best week and hope all goes well for all. We are looking forward to a visit from our daughter and son-in-law this weekend. Always a great time when your children come to see you. All of our kids and grand- and great-grandkids live in other states, with the exception of a few in the Lexington/Georgetown area. We miss them all.
You all take care, and I’m still waiting to hear from you to share things with all friends in our city and county. God bless each of you!
