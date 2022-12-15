Thirty-two students from McLean County Middle School participated in the 35th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
It is sponsored by Lions Clubs International to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
These students were among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide.
The posters were selected for their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Lead with Compassion.”
The three Lions Clubs in McLean County, Sacramento Lions Club, Livermore Lions Club and Calhoun Lions Club award prize money for eight winners.
First place winner, Kendell Logsdon from Sacramento, won $100. Second place winner was Shelby Johnson, who won $50 and third place winner was Presley Musarra who won $25.
Five honorable mention prizes of $10 each were also awarded.
A big thank you goes to Rachel Sutton, art teacher at the middle school, for working with Lion Edwina Brown, District 43K Chairperson for the International Peace Poster Contest, for allowing the students opportunity to participate in the contest.
