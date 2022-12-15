Winning students from McLean County Middle School that participated in the 35th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest are pictured. Back row, from left, Honorable Mention winners are Kenna Chambers, Legend Cotton, Kaydence Goldberry, Riley Willis and Rae-Lee Thomas; front row, from left, are Presley Musarra, third place, Shelby Johnson, second place, and Kendall Logsdon, first place.